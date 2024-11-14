Harper Beckham's cosy knit scarf is an It-Girl season style staple

At just 13 years old Harper Beckham is quickly becoming a household name in the fashion sphere.

Proving her sartorial style status once again whilst out and about on a mother-daughter trip in Paris, the youngest Beckham sibling made a case for cosy cool comforts in an ensemble we’ll most definitely be recreating.

Swapping out her usual go-to silky glam slip dress for a set of Parisian chic jeans and leather bomber combo to explore the French capital, Harper is the definition of an It-Girl on the rise.

© Marc Piasecki Harper's paired-back look is cosy and cool

To accessorise her casually cool wide legged jeans (a beloved style which she’s often spotted sporting) and leather jacket look, the teenager took style cues from her style mogul mother, adding a chunky knit white scarf to fight the autumn chill, a set of white trainers and a navy monogrammed Goyard tote bag- which she likely stole from her mums expansive handbag collection.

© Marc Piasecki Harpers tote is the 'Artois PM Bag' from Goyard

Harper, who is the only blonde member of the Beckham clan, wore her hair down in a middle parting and tucked into her jacket, a style loved by both Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters when off-duty.

As the weather begins to drop in temperature (Londoners have you seen the forecast for next week?) fashion lovers are reaching into their closets for cosy outfit companions, with Gigi Hadid, Lily James and Chloë Sevigny leading the charge.

Harper twinned with her mum on the Women of the Year Awards carpet

Harper and her former Spice Girl mother VB are currently on a mother daughter excursion in The City of Love after a busy few weeks being notable names. On Tuesday last week the duo dressed to impress in full glam to attend the 2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards, where Harper made a wholesome tear jerking speech before presenting VB with the Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Though it’s not confirmed why the two are in Paris, fans of the family can only hope their Netflix film crew came along for the ride to document the occasion with hopes of seeing what an off-duty day in their life might look like.

I guess we’ll have to wait for the upcoming documentary series to air before jumping to conclusions.