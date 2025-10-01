Victoria Beckham's silky white gown is approved for 2026 brides

Despite being married to David Beckham for 26 years, Victoria Beckham can’t get enough of white wedding gowns - her illustrious wardrobe filled to the brim with various stellar styles. In a recent selection of Instagram stories, the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer showed off one of her newest nuptial-chic designs, proving that there’s simply nothing classier than an all-white dress.

Fans of the It-Brit and mother-of-four might recognise the dreamy dress in question, as she wore the exact same ensemble to celebrate David's 50th birthday back in May. If there’s one thing we know about a good dress, however, it's that if you find one you like, you’ll cherish it for years and years to come - and it seems nobody knows that more than the queen of tailoring herself.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria loves a white gown, and who could blame her?

The glamorous silky slip dress is from her recent AW25 collection, and is currently retailing online for £1,290. VB took to her Instagram account to school us on the design inspiration behind the statement frock: “Founded in the pursuit of flattering lines, satin gowns are casually unravelled and trimmed with belt loops for the new season.”

© @victoriabeckham Victoria matches her daughter Harper in matching silky dresses for Davids 50th birthday party

In recent years, Victoria and her style identity seem to have taken a shine to a bridal-approved gown, spotted donning all white on various different occasions.

© @victoriabeckham She wore the off-the-shoulder dress to celebrate an exclusive capsule collection with luxury UAE-based e-commerce platform, Ounass

In April, she and her only daughter, Harper, were seen attending an opulent dinner in Dubai, Victoria opting for the Asymmetric Draped Midi Dress in the shade ‘Ice’ from her namesake label, Victoria Beckham.

© @victoriabeckham If VB was to get married again, we can put our money on her dress being silky and white

Just months before that, Victoria and her footballing royalty husband David dressed to impress in matching black-tie looks to attend date-night at Highgrove House, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s lavish home in Gloucestershire. For the star-studded occasion, Victoria donned a hip-ruched white satin look, also self-designed and part of her SS25 collection.

Brides-to-be looking to say “I do” in the not-so-distant future, look no further than VB and her extensive range of white gowns, all of which would make for the most striking wedding ensembles.