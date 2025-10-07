Margot Robbie proves an itsy-bitsy bikini top can be autumn-approved when styled with a comfortable co-ord

Summer might well and truly be over and out, but according to Margot Robbie and her latest look, that doesn’t mean you have to pack away your swimwear wardrobe just yet. The Australian actress was seen stepping out at Chanel’s recent SS26 show in Paris on Monday afternoon, styling a simple itsy-bitsy bikini top to utter perfection.

As an ambassador for the French fashion house and the face of the brand's iconic Chanel N°5 perfume, Margot made sure to go all out in a head-to-toe look from the mansion. To sit front row alongside the ever-so-suave Pedro Pascal, Margot opted for a navy blue trouser and jacket twin-set that proved even a classic laid-back look can be elevated to high-fashion heights.

© Corbis via Getty Images Margot's classic look is the epitome of off-duty chic

Opting for a bomber jacket and straight leg trousers made in the same fabric, Margot’s utilitarian look was a far cry from her usual Chanel ensembles. However, that was to be expected considering it was Matthieu Blazy’s debut show as the new Creative Director for the house.

© Corbis via Getty Images Margot's iconic blonde hair was left out in a tousled style

Adding to the laidback aura of the look, the Barbie actress wore her blonde locks out in a straight middle part style, while her makeup remains fresh and vibrant.

© WWD via Getty Images Pedro Pascal matched Margot's energy in a navy knit

When it comes to daring ensembles, Margot is the blueprint. Just a few months ago, she turned heads at the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey premiere in London’s Leicester Square, singlehandedly fuelling the naked dress trend for yet another season.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage The dazzling sheer dress lives rent free in our fashion loving brains

Looking effortlessly elegant in a bedazzled, sheer, floor-length Armani Privé gown from the brand's Spring 2025 couture collection, Margot and her impeccable style skyrocketed to first place on the It-girl fashion podium and have since remained at the top.

There’s a lot to be said about a matching co-ord, often seen as an easy yet chic throw-on option that takes the guesswork out of getting ready. As party season gets closer and closer, Margot has proved that a simple combo styled right can most definitely be deemed party-perfect.