Margot Robbie proves an itsy-bitsy bikini top can be autumn-approved when styled with a comfortable co-ord
The Barbie actress donned all navy to sit next to Pedro Pascal at the Chanel SS26 show

Margot Robbie at the Chanel fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held at Grand Palais on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France© WWD via Getty Images
Orion Scott
Orion ScottStyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Summer might well and truly be over and out, but according to Margot Robbie and her latest look, that doesn’t mean you have to pack away your swimwear wardrobe just yet. The Australian actress was seen stepping out at Chanel’s recent SS26 show in Paris on Monday afternoon, styling a simple itsy-bitsy bikini top to utter perfection. 

As an ambassador for the French fashion house and the face of the brand's iconic Chanel N°5 perfume, Margot made sure to go all out in a head-to-toe look from the mansion. To sit front row alongside the ever-so-suave Pedro Pascal, Margot opted for a navy blue trouser and jacket twin-set that proved even a classic laid-back look can be elevated to high-fashion heights. 

Margot Robbie attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France.© Corbis via Getty Images
Margot's classic look is the epitome of off-duty chic

Opting for a bomber jacket and straight leg trousers made in the same fabric, Margot’s utilitarian look was a far cry from her usual Chanel ensembles. However, that was to be expected considering it was Matthieu Blazy’s debut show as the new Creative Director for the house. 

Margot Robbie attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2025 in Paris, France© Corbis via Getty Images
Margot's iconic blonde hair was left out in a tousled style

Adding to the laidback aura of the look, the Barbie actress wore her blonde locks out in a straight middle part style, while her makeup remains fresh and vibrant. 

Pedro Pascal, Margot Robbie at the Chanel fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held at Grand Palais© WWD via Getty Images
Pedro Pascal matched Margot's energy in a navy knit

When it comes to daring ensembles, Margot is the blueprint. Just a few months ago, she turned heads at the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey premiere in London’s Leicester Square, singlehandedly fuelling the naked dress trend for yet another season. 

Margot Robbie attends the "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square© Mike Marsland/WireImage
The dazzling sheer dress lives rent free in our fashion loving brains

Looking effortlessly elegant in a bedazzled, sheer, floor-length Armani Privé gown from the brand's Spring 2025 couture collection, Margot and her impeccable style skyrocketed to first place on the It-girl fashion podium and have since remained at the top. 

There’s a lot to be said about a matching co-ord, often seen as an easy yet chic throw-on option that takes the guesswork out of getting ready. As party season gets closer and closer, Margot has proved that a simple combo styled right can most definitely be deemed party-perfect. 

