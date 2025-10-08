Princess Beatrice’s poignant £1000 ring is so on-trend for 2025

Princess Beatrice has cemented her status as a style icon in her own right. The 37-year-old’s style agenda, with the assistance of creative consultant and socialite favourite fashion stylist Olivia Buckingham, has become a hub of trending accessories and fashion-forward attire.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s younger cousin attended the BGC Group Charity Day last month, a fundraising day to honour those who lost their lives during 9/11.

She wore a suitably poignant all-black outfit, consisting of Ralph Lauren’s Double-Faced Georgette Shirtdress in black, paired with some pointed black block heels from Zara.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Princess Beatrice attended the BGC Group Charity Day in memory of BGC's colleagues lost on 9/11 © Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC She wore the poignant ring on her left hand

She opted for minimal accessories, a move that was likely creative, in order not to detract from the importance of the event. But one particular piece she wore was as poignant as it was suitable for the accessory agendas of 2025.

Beatrice donned a diamond and gold ring by fine jewellery designer Sydney Evan. The script piece, which reads ‘love' currently retails for £1018, and is described on the website as: "embodying timeless affection and modern sophistication."

The piece was the perfect addition to her outfit for such an occasion, showcasing warmth and support for the event through her accessories agenda.

Letter jewellery has also been a major trend throughout the year. A prime example? The Princess of Wales, who has worn a sentimental necklace with ‘G’ ‘,C’ and ‘L’ on it, the initials of her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© @kloe.rafaeli A close up of Rita's delicate hand bracelet © Launchmetrics Chloé SS25

On the Chloé SS25 runway, we saw Chemena Kamali debut belts and necklaces with the brand’s name written in serif. Rita Ora wore a one-of-a-kind ‘Rita’ diamond bracelet by Kloé Rafaeli Jewels. The trend was spearheaded to it-girl status for 2025 by Hailey Bieber, who debuted a statement diamond ‘B’ necklace in 2024.

Princess Beatrice's script ring was the perfect addition to her muted outfit to add a touch of chic whilst sharing the love.