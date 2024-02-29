Why Princess Beatrice's sophisticated mini skirt is bang on trend for 2024

Princess Beatrice is undeniably one of the most stylish British royals.

Whether she's attending the most illustrious events in London or on date night with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, King Charles III's niece has entered a new style era over recent years (no thanks to her stylist Olivia Buckingham), and her outfits of late are consistently 'It' girl approved.

Yesterday she stepped out during global Student Mental Health Week to take part in a discussion with Chegg - an educational support services company.

For the occasion, she nailed effortless daytime glamour in a belted bouclé and tweed gold and black coat from Maje, biker boots from the same French label, and the pièce de résistance for fashion fans - an opulent mini skirt from Alexander McQueen.

Schooling us in how to make the classic mini skirt royal-appropriate, she opted for a piece that boasted an A-line silhouette for added elegance (also a favourite of the Princess of Wales), and finished above the knee, but only just.

In keeping with her fashion-forward agenda, her sophisticated skirt was bang on trend - floral designs are in for this season and beyond, as proven by the SS24 and AW24 runways.

© Robert Marquardt Princess Beatrice wearing her skirt in 2019

On mainstream fashion agendas, we've already witnessed the return of rose-print and statement corsages. But for spring/summer 2024: "Flowers in general are still set to be huge this spring. Groundbreaking, right?," says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "We can't get enough. In particular, designers keep coming back to three-dimensional, often lifelike, blooms."

© Spotlight Balmain, Dresseema, David Koma SS24

Proving this naturistic trend is leaving anytime soon, Armani brought retro glam meets modern florals with its AW24 runway show (aptly called Winter Flowers). Blooms were in abundance from head to toe, including bejewelled blooms on velvet jackets, airy silhouettes combining florals with fluidity, and dramatic yet doe-eyed petal lashes, to amp up the 60s glam.

© Getty Armani AW24

Beatrice's stunning skirt oozed sophistication, with intricate detailing that gave the floral trend an air of maturity and demonstrated how to give the trending design a timeless feel.