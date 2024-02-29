Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Princess Beatrice's sophisticated mini skirt is bang on trend for 2024
Why Princess Beatrice's sophisticated mini skirt is bang on trend for 2024

The stylish royal stepped out for discussions during global Student Mental Health Week 

2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice looked breathtaking for a glamorous event in New York
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Princess Beatrice is undeniably one of the most stylish British royals.

Whether she's attending the most illustrious events in London or on date night with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, King Charles III's niece has entered a new style era over recent years (no thanks to her stylist Olivia Buckingham), and her outfits of late are consistently 'It' girl approved.

Yesterday she stepped out during global Student Mental Health Week to take part in a discussion with Chegg -  an educational support services company.

For the occasion, she nailed effortless daytime glamour in a belted bouclé and tweed gold and black coat from Maje, biker boots from the same French label, and the pièce de résistance for fashion fans  - an opulent mini skirt from Alexander McQueen.

Schooling us in how to make the classic mini skirt royal-appropriate, she opted for a piece that boasted an A-line silhouette for added elegance (also a favourite of the Princess of Wales), and finished above the knee, but only just.

In keeping with her fashion-forward agenda, her sophisticated skirt was bang on trend - floral designs are in for this season and beyond, as proven by the SS24 and AW24 runways.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 26: Princess Beatrice of York attends a conference at the Mobile World Congress 2019 held at the Fira Gran Via 2 on February 26, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Robert Marquardt/Getty Images)© Robert Marquardt
Princess Beatrice wearing her skirt in 2019

On mainstream fashion agendas, we've already witnessed the return of rose-print and statement corsages. But for spring/summer 2024: "Flowers in general are still set to be huge this spring. Groundbreaking, right?," says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "We can't get enough. In particular, designers keep coming back to three-dimensional, often lifelike, blooms."

Models wearing 3D florals at Balmain, Dresseema, David Koma SS24  © Spotlight
Balmain, Dresseema, David Koma SS24  

Proving this naturistic trend is leaving anytime soon, Armani brought retro glam meets modern florals with its AW24 runway show (aptly called Winter Flowers). Blooms were in abundance from head to toe, including bejewelled blooms on velvet jackets, airy silhouettes combining florals with fluidity, and dramatic yet doe-eyed petal lashes, to amp up the 60s glam.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 25: A model walks the runway at the Giorgio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 25, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)© Getty
Armani AW24

Beatrice's stunning skirt oozed sophistication, with intricate detailing that gave the floral trend an air of maturity and demonstrated how to give the trending design a timeless feel.

