Meghan Markle's gala jewellery is so on-trend for 2025

Thursday was a special night for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they received recognition as ‘Humanitarians of the Year’ at the Project Healthy Minds gala. Explaining why the couple won the award on the Project Healthy Minds website, it explained Prince Harry’s “work is dedicated to creating positive and lasting change for communities and the planet, particularly in advancing conversations around resilience and healing,” and Meghan Markle, “her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through both humanitarian and business ventures. Her core belief that representation matters and her connection to community have helped define her as a cultural catalyst for positive change.”

In true Meghan fashion, she was the epitome of elegance, proving the unwavering power of an all-black outfit. She stunned in a single-breasted black blazer worn with nothing underneath, paired with matching straight-leg trousers. Natural face glam and a slick ponytail kept in tone with her look - the understated chic aesthetic she’s known and loved for.

© Variety via Getty Images Meghan wore a chunky gold chain by Anine Bing to the Project Healthy Minds gala

She elevated her look with glamorous gold jewellery, letting her bijoux do all the talking. She opted for the double-link chain necklace by cool-girl brand Anine Bing - a chunky, twisted rope-textured piece crafted from solid 14k gold-plated brass.

Chain link jewellery is a classic, but standout statement iterations of the design were a major trend during the spring/summer 2026 shows during fashion week.

© Launchmetrics Versace SS26 © Launchmetrics H&M SS26

At Yuhan Wang, a model walked the runway wearing an impactful silver link chain complete with abstract charms, Versace debuted a similar vibe with chunky bracelets complete with charms that covered the fingers, and H&M showcased playful necklaces with half-link, half-textured chains complete with punky carabiners.

Meghan’s classic gold piece gives the trending design a timeless edge, epitomising her entire sartorial agenda.