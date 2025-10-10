Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reappear after star-studded award gala
Subscribe
Royal family LIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reappear after star-studded award gala
Live:Updated58m ago

Royal Family latest updates: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reappear after star-studded award gala

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival while Princess Anne carries out visits in Aberdeenshire

Harry and Meghan in Ireland© Samir Hussein/WireImage
HELLO!
Isabelle CaseyReporter
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Share this:
  • Harry and Meghan continue New York visit
  • Princess Anne finishes her week in Aberdeenshire
Isabelle Casey
Reporter
58m ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reappear after star-studded award gala

(L-R) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend the One805LIVE! 2025 concert © Getty Images for ABA
The couple accepted an award last night

Happy Friday! We have a lovely lineup of royal outings today. Firstly,  the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival. Their outing comes after the pair to accept Humanitarians of the Year Award from Project Healthy Minds Gala in NYC.

Princess Anne wearing cream tweed coat© Getty Images
Meanwhile, Princess Anne will be heading to Aberdeenshire

Meanwhile, Princess Anne will be heading to Aberdeenshire where she will be carrying out official engagements.

Share this:
Other Topics
More Royalty
See more