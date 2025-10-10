Royal Family latest updates: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reappear after star-studded award gala

- Harry and Meghan continue New York visit
- Princess Anne finishes her week in Aberdeenshire
Reporter
58m ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reappear after star-studded award gala
Happy Friday! We have a lovely lineup of royal outings today. Firstly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Festival. Their outing comes after the pair to accept Humanitarians of the Year Award from Project Healthy Minds Gala in NYC.
Meanwhile, Princess Anne will be heading to Aberdeenshire where she will be carrying out official engagements.