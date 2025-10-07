3 Princess Kate-approved autumn outfit rules to follow for 2025

Whilst the Princess of Wales may not have inherited the official title of Queen yet, her wardrobe choices have long secured her that status in the fashion world. Prince William's wife is recognised for infusing trend-led accents - be that colour, accessories or design details - with her favourite, royal-approved silhouettes. She continues to set the standard for royal style.

This autumn/winter season, she's embracing the old adage 'if it's not broken, don't try to fix it', championing three particular styles on repeat. Not only has the mother of three proved that these particular looks are ones to watch for AW25, but she's also shown us multiple ways to wear them depending on the occasion.

So, without further ado, let the stylish Princess Kate be your latest style inspiration with these looks below.

Round necks and tailoring

It's no surprise that Princess Kate has been favouring matching tailored jackets and trouser sets for her official engagements. But this season she's switching out structured shirts and off-duty t-shirts for something that sits in between - neutral round-neck knitted underlayers that perfect a 'comfortable chic' agenda. Schooling us in styling up a grey suit, she wore almost identical outfits on two separate occasions, yet swapped out a contrasting black knit for a tonal grey layer that softened the look.

© Getty Images We love her all-grey look for an autumn occcasion © WireImage She switched up her suit look with a contrasting black knit

Bold Neck Accents

It's no secret that the Princess loves statement detailing. From bow hair accessories to statement brooches on neutral dresses, standout silhouettes have been a favourite of hers over recent seasons. giving statement dressing an everyday, autumnal upgrade, she first paired a cropped khaki jacket by ME + EM with a printed neck scarf to add interest to the look. A brown midi skirt and suede knee-high boots completed her look. A week later, she stepped out for a poignant visit to Southport, wearing a grey coat paired with a soft pink blouse featuring a pussybow neckline. Her latter look was a lesson in respectful dressing, wearing the colour pink, which is known to symbolise compassion and hope.

© Getty Images Kate met with Melania Trump, who also wore warm autumnal hues © Getty Images Her pink pussybow blouse was symbolic during her Stockport visit

Preppy Patterns

Princess Kate wearing preppy patterns for AW is a given - they've long been a staple in her wardrobe - but this season, she's giving them a refresh. Instead of simply wearing the classic houndstooth (of which she has multiple times), she's experimented with different styles and silhouettes this season. First came the chicest, subtle-patterned herringbone jacket paired with a crisp white shirt, jeans and ballet flats. Four days later, she wore a totally contrasting checked Alessandra Rich dress featuring a statement tartan pattern, puff sleeves and a Peter Pan collar.