3 Princess Kate-approved autumn outfit rules to follow for 2025

3 Kate Middleton’s autumn outfit rules to follow for 2025
The stylish royal is sticking to certain style rules this season, and they're so easy to recreate

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore, visits RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire during her first official engagement at the station, on October 2, 2025 in Coningsby, England. During the visit, Her Royal Highness learned about the station's operational role, met Quick Reaction Alert personnel, viewed a Typhoon aircraft, and toured the new Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility, and also met families of personnel serving at the base. (Photo by James Glossop - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Lauren Ramsay
2 minutes ago
Whilst the Princess of Wales may not have inherited the official title of Queen yet, her wardrobe choices have long secured her that status in the fashion world. Prince William's wife is recognised for infusing trend-led accents - be that colour, accessories or design details - with her favourite, royal-approved silhouettes. She continues to set the standard for royal style.

This autumn/winter season, she's embracing the old adage 'if it's not broken, don't try to fix it', championing three particular styles on repeat. Not only has the mother of three proved that these particular looks are ones to watch for AW25, but she's also shown us multiple ways to wear them depending on the occasion.

So, without further ado, let the stylish Princess Kate be your latest style inspiration with these looks below. 

Round necks and tailoring

It's no surprise that Princess Kate has been favouring matching tailored jackets and trouser sets for her official engagements. But this season she's switching out structured shirts and off-duty t-shirts for something that sits in between - neutral round-neck knitted underlayers that perfect a 'comfortable chic' agenda. Schooling us in styling up a grey suit, she wore almost identical outfits on two separate occasions, yet swapped out a contrasting black knit for a tonal grey layer that softened the look.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore, visits RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire during her first official engagement at the station, on October 2, 2025 in Coningsby, England. During the visit, Her Royal Highness learned about the station's operational role, met Quick Reaction Alert personnel, viewed a Typhoon aircraft, and toured the new Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility, and also met families of personnel serving at the base. (Photo by James Glossop - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
We love her all-grey look for an autumn occcasion
Catherine, Princess of Wales departs after visiting Sudbury Silk Mills on September 11, 2025 in Sudbury, England. The Princess of Wales is visiting mills in Sudbury and Cuxton today as she celebrates British creativity and craftmanship. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© WireImage
She switched up her suit look with a contrasting black knit

Bold Neck Accents

It's no secret that the Princess loves statement detailing. From bow hair accessories to statement brooches on neutral dresses, standout silhouettes have been a favourite of hers over recent seasons. giving statement dressing an everyday, autumnal upgrade, she first paired a cropped khaki jacket by ME + EM with a printed neck scarf to add interest to the look. A brown midi skirt and suede knee-high boots completed her look. A week later, she stepped out for a poignant visit to Southport, wearing a grey coat paired with a soft pink blouse featuring a pussybow neckline. Her latter look was a lesson in respectful dressing, wearing the colour pink, which is known to symbolise compassion and hope.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (left) and First Lady Melania Trump after meeting members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in Frogmore Gardens in Windsor, Berkshire, during the State visit by the President of the United States of America and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Kate met with Melania Trump, who also wore warm autumnal hues
Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School on September 23, 2025 in Southport, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales carried out engagements to show their ongoing support to the community following the attack in July 2024, in which three girls - Alice da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King and Elsie Dot Stancombe - were tragically killed at a dance class in the town. Their Royal Highnesses will visit Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School, where Elsie Dot Stancombe was a pupil at the school and speak to teachers about how the school was impacted by the attack and the support the infant and associated junior school has given to pupils, staff and the local community. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Her pink pussybow blouse was symbolic during her Stockport visit

Preppy Patterns

Princess Kate wearing preppy patterns for AW is a given - they've long been a staple in her wardrobe - but this season, she's giving them a refresh. Instead of simply wearing the classic houndstooth (of which she has multiple times), she's experimented with different styles and silhouettes this season. First came the chicest, subtle-patterned herringbone jacket paired with a crisp white shirt, jeans and ballet flats. Four days later, she wore a totally contrasting checked Alessandra Rich dress featuring a statement tartan pattern, puff sleeves and a Peter Pan collar.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales leave after visiting the National Federation of Women's Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2025 in Sunningdale, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
The Princess visited the National Federation of Women's Institute to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for a visit to the Natural History Museum's newly renovated gardens on September 4, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images
She wore herringbone on a visit to the Natural History Museum's newly renovated gardens
