Molly-Mae Hague is a true 'Girl Boss' in high-waisted trousers

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If you’re office-bound like us, you’ll likely know the struggle of trying to source the perfect uniform on a daily basis.

Thankfully, former Love Island star-turned-fashion-muse Molly-Mae Hague just shared a snap to her Instagram in a seriously chic, office-appropriate outfit.

The 25-year-old mother and business mogul opted for a sleek, understated look in an Instagram post, which she captioned: "Days in the office surrounded by women who motivate and inspire me."

Pairing a set of high-waisted black trousers with a crisp white cropped tank top, an oversized baggy brown bomber jacket and a pair of suede Birkenstock Boston clogs, Molly nailed the 'Quiet Luxury' look beloved by the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sofia Richie Grainge.

© Instagram/@mollymae The star paired a white tank with some high-waisted trousers

To elevate the ensemble, Molly added a pair of her favourite gold chunky earrings, a gold fixtured Miu Miu belt and a dreamy gold analogue watch on her right wrist.

Molly's 'Girl Boss'-approved look comes just months after she announced her split from long-time boyfriend and fiancé Tommy Fury, whom she met on Love Island. Since the pair's break up, Molly has remained understandably quiet on her socials, except for one post she made last week in a matching loungewear set.

© Instagram/@mollymae The Love Islander's look is giving major 'Girl Boss' energy

When Molly exited the British dating show's villa back in 2019, she quickly rose to fame among fashion and beauty lovers alike, solidifying her brand deals with the likes of Pretty Little Thing, Tatcha and Laura Mercier, while also launching her own self-tanning brand, Filter by Molly-Mae.

MORE: Molly-Mae Hague's 'quiet luxury' pyjama set is the perfect post-breakup outfit

RELATED: Molly Mae just paired ballet flats with the most unexpected trousers



Now, five years on from her rise to social media fame, Molly is constantly serving up a slew of stylish looks on her Instagram - which is why her recent office-core ensemble comes as no surprise.