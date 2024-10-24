Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jackie Apostel: Cruz Beckham's girfriend's best fashion moments
Jackie Apostel: Cruz Beckham's girfriend's best fashion moments
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Instagram/@jackie.apostel

Jackie Apostel's best fashion moments

From Victoria Beckham's fashion shows to Brooklyn's hot sauce launch, the producer and girlfriend of Cruz Beckham has an It-girl-approved style file

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Whilst many are highlighting Cruz Beckham's new relationship more than usual because of the almost 10-year age gap between Victoria and David's youngest son and his new girlfriend Jackie Apostel - our fashion heads are more obsessed with her jaw-dropping style file. 

Her sartorial agenda is peppered with It-girl silhouettes, stunning pieces from Victoria Beckham's eponymous clothing line and uber-elegant statement jewellery.

Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham leaving their hotel during the Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France.© Neil Mockford
Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham leaving their hotel during Paris Fashion Week

Who is Jackie Apostel?

Jackie's official Spotify channel explains: "Jackie Apostel is a Brazilian/ German writer and producer. For some time she used to release songs as an artist, to get them heard and open doors for what she really wanted to do, which was craft songs behind the scenes and “give them a life bigger than what she could ever offer.  She now writes for singers of all genres including Latin market heavy hitters, pop and hip hop and movie soundtracks. Jackie no longer releases songs as a singer, stating in 2019 that although she had fun with the creative and visual aspects of it, being an artist was never something she wanted or aimed for." 

The 29-year-old has reportedly been dating 19-year-old budding singer Cruz since April this year. She has sat front row alongside her beau and the Beckhams at Victoria's latest Paris Fashion Week show and attended Brooklyn's launch party for his new hot sauce brand, Cloud 23.

Scroll below to see Cruz Beckhiam's girlfriend's best fashion moments...

Cool-Girl Cut-Outs© Instagram/@jackie.apostel

Cool-Girl Cut-Outs

Jackie stunning in a daring lace cutout dress featuring a plunge neck and a low-rise waist. Chunky gold jewellery and a slicked-back hairstyle added an air of elegance.

Old Money Red© Instagram/@jackie.apostel

Old Money Red

Honestly? this coat is on my winter wardrobe wishlist. Jackie wore a gorgeous fluffy coat with chunky lapels paired with red court heels and some rectangular sunglasses. Everybody knows It-girls wear sunnies indoors or outdoors, whatever the weather...

Bridal Elegance

Bridal Elegance

To attend Victoria Beckham's SS25 Paris Fashion Week show, she looked every inch the elegant bride in the chicest, low back ivory gown with a fit and flare silhouette and a slight train.

Co-Ord Chic© Instagram/@jackie.apostel

Co-Ord Chic

This set screams Elsa Hosk and we're completely obsessed. Her baby blue fitted maxi skirt and top set with subtle cut-outs oozed sophistication.

Party Season Perfection© Instagram/@jackie.apostel

Party Season Perfection

Jackie oozed It-girl glamour in a dazzling silver mini dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a daring low-cut cowl design.

Kendall Jenner-Coded© Instagram/@jackie.apostel

Kendall Jenner-Coded

Jackie had her own KJ moment in a pair of micro shorts layered with high-dernier black tights. A strapless textured top, black court heels and statement gold earrings completed her supermodel-approved attire.

