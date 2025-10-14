Margot Robbie's forgotten sheer outfit is perfect for brides-to-be

Trends from the 2010s are becoming increasingly prevalent in the fashion realm. Designs that were once deemed 'cheugy' (a term coined in the Gen-Z vernacular), like pencil skirts, bandage dresses and peplum silhouettes, have graced the scene for every occasion, from street style to the red carpet.

Margot Robbie is the latest fashion icon to inspire our wishlists with one of her incredible 2010s looks - a sheer red carpet outfit that is perfect for brides-to-be.

The Australian actress attended the About Time premiere in London in 2013, alongside Lydia Wilson and Rachel McAdams, wearing a stunning white outfit from Ermanno Scervino's Spring 2013 collection.

Margot oozed elegance in a sleeveless white lace top paired with a matching floor-length lace skirt. The all-over floral lace design gave the outfit a delicate, romantic feel, while the sheer skirt added a contemporary and slightly daring touch. She completed the look with a gold clutch, minimal jewellery, and her hair styled in a loose side braid for an effortlessly elegant finish.

© WireImage Margot Robbie stunned in a bridal-esque top and skirt set

Her outfit is perfect for modern brides-to-be. Sheer outfits have reigned supreme over recent seasons, from complete underwear-displaying chiffon to more subtle looks like Margot’s.

The trend is showing no signs of slowing down for this autumn/winter season either. Last week, Jennifer Lopez appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wearing a showstopping, glitzy maxi gown from Elie Saab’s Resort ‘26 collection, complete with a see-through silhouette and billowing sleeves.

© Getty Images for Universal Pictu She wore the sheer set to the "About Time" world premiere in 2013

Last month, Dakota Johnson took the trend to new heights at the Kering Foundation's 'Caring for Women' dinner. She perfected sultry glamour in a completely sheer, long-sleeved, high-neck dress by Gucci, complete with an intricate floral design and subtle sequins.

On the SS26 runways, brands including Simone Rocha, Susan Fang and Schiaparelli were just a few of the dazzling designer brands who once again presented sheer outfits as we look ahead to next season.

As always, Margot was ahead of the curve wth her stellar look 12 years ago.