This chic AW25 supermarket collection has an outfit for every event in your festive calendar

No season has fashion devotees quite like autumn/winter. Dressing for the colder weather is something us Brits excel at – and pair that with the endless stream of plans that crop up in the last few months of the year, you have the perfect storm for a season of sartorial panache.

Crisp tailoring, ornate lace and high-shine staples are all taking front and centre this party season. Just ask Abbey Clancy, who has released a brand new winter edit with F&F. The model and podcast host, 39, has curated a selection rich in inky colour palettes, decadent textures and sophisticated silhouettes.

“This year feels very new for us,” the mum-of-four says. “We have really worked on including quality elevated pieces that feel glamorous and are really versatile. You’ll see a lot of tonal dressing in this collection, which must be one of my favourite trends of the season. I’ll be living in the chocolate brown PU jacket and slip skirt.”

With your annual girls' nights, work Christmas do, New Year’s Eve and more on the horizon, now’s the perfect time to curate your end-of-year wardrobe. Here’s what we’re loving from F&F’s AW25 range…

Work Xmas Party No modern wardrobe is complete without a power suit. F&F’s Black Tux Blazer features a longer line fit with satin collar lapels and covered buttons, with matching flared trousers. When paired with the Tie White Shirt, it takes on a sophisticated energy that's perfect for day-to-night dressing. Like Abbey, we'll be embellishing the look with black stilettos and a loose tie for off-duty office chic. SHOP THE LOOK

Girls' Night As one of the most hotly anticipated evenings in our festive calendars, a night out with your girlfriends calls for a chic co-ord. As such, this skirt and shirt F&F set is perfect, with the organza material making the classic design feel more dynamic. Each pieces clean lines make the set ideal for dressing up and down. What more could you want for girls' night? We'll be pairing it with stiletto boots and a leather clutch. SHOP THE LOOK

Christmas Eve If Abbey is planning to live in this outfit, then so are we. F&F’s Brown Satin Slip Skirt is the ultimate multitasker, suited as well to a day at work as it is for your Christmas Eve festivities. The PU Oversized Jacket delivers warmth in both colour and temperature, and makes the perfect accompaniment to the skirt. We'll be finishing the look with chunky boots and a mini shoulder bag. SHOP THE LOOK

Date Night Yes, the festive season is already a juncture of choc-a-block plans, but you should always make time for romance. This burgundy outfit from F&F is elegance epitomised and perfect for an intimate evening with someone special, featuring a fun high-shine mini skirt and a touch of class through the organza shirt. Just like Abbey, we'll be pairing it with the supermarket range's crinkle fur coat. SHOP THE LOOK

Cosy Pub Night For a night at your local pub having a festive tipple, look no further than this Abbey-approved ensemble. The brown flared jeans are ideal: comfortable, flattering and perfect for pairing with a long sleeve top. Ensure you stay cosy outside too by pairing the look with F&F’s new longline shearling aviator. We'll be teaming the look with a pair of chunky boots, ideally in a similar brown hue. SHOP THE LOOK

New Year's Eve There is never a more appropriate time to wear sequins than New Year’s Eve. Paired with sheer black tights and stilettos, this sparkling mini dress from F&F's AW25 collection is as refined as it is playful. Draped in glittering accents, it's the ultimate way to welcome 2026 with radiant allure. SHOP THE LOOK

Abbey Clancy’s Winter Edit is available to shop at the majority of larger F&F Tesco stores with selected styles available online. The full range is stocked in sizes 6 to 22.