The stunning Abbey Clancy always looks beautiful and the 36-year-old has recently shot a super stylish campaign with clothing brand F&F at Tesco, for which is an ambassador for. The wife of Peter Crouch can be seen in chic shots with two of her four children, Liberty and Johnny.

The children look absolutely adorable as they pose in various items, including gorgeous cashmere and great quality winter product. We love this particular snap of the pair in neutrals; Johnny wearing a Fairisle jumper adorned with teddy bears, and Liberty in a fabulous borg jacket. Dreamy!

WATCH: Behind the scenes: Abbey Clancy modelling

We particularly love the snap of Abbey wearing leather trousers and Liberty also all dressed in black. With their blonde hair and piercing eyes, they look so much alike, don't you think?

Speaking about the campaign, the former Britain's Next Top Model contestant said: "Christmas is the best time of the year, and we love being able to cosy up as a family and watch Christmas movies.

Abbey's children Johnny and Liberty wearing gorgeously wintery clothes from F&F at Tesco

"Thanks to F&F we have some gorgeous new Christmas jumpers to get us into the spirit. Liberty helped me select my pieces - she was loving the neutrals with a pop of red. The cashmere is my favourite and makes the perfect Christmas gift.”

Abbey and Liberty look like twins!

Abbey and her husband Peter celebrated their eleven year wedding anniversary earlier this year. The pair started dating in 2006 and went on to marry on 30 June 2011 at the Stapleford Park hotel in Leicestershire.

Abbey looked sensational in faux leather trousers

They are now parents to 11-year-old Sophia, Liberty, six, Johnny, four, and two-year-old Tommy.

Beautiful bride Abbey wore a strapless corseted bridal gown with a fitted bodice and a tiered fishtail skirt – a modern design which reportedly set her back £10,000 from Giles Deacon. Exquisite!

