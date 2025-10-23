Jennifer Lopez's workout gear is the epitome of Parisian chic

There truly is no aesthetic that Jennifer Lopez can't pull off. Whether she's dressed to the nines on the red carpet, stepping out in the streets of LA or sharing everyday outfit snaps on her Instagram, the 55-year-old Hollywood heavyweight is constantly schooling us on styling up any look for any occasion. The latest aesthetic she's showcased is her workout wardrobe, putting the chicest twist on athleisure and influencing our designer wishlists.

JLo shared an Instagram carousel with her 247m followers, posing in the mirror of a gym with the caption "Good morning [sun emoji] Rise and Grind" She also tagged the Queen of rap, Cardi B, and played her hit song Check Please, over the post.

© @jlo Jennifer Lopez shared snaps from her morning workout

For her morning gym sesh, Jenny from the block opted for a pair of high-waisted navy leggings, paired with the chicest navy sweater in the same tone, from French fashion maison Chloé.

Her tonal look took workout dressing and gave it a cool-girl edge with the addition of her round-neck jumper, which leaned into retro athleisurewear with 'Chloe Paris' printed across in statement white lettering.

© @jlo She wore the chicest jumper from designer French label Chloe

JLo's look puts a spin on the late, great Princess Diana's most famous street style look - The Uniform. "Her relaxed approach to street style has TikTok audiences utterly obsessed with her off-duty looks, with her iconic cycling shorts and sports jumper combo fondly dubbed The Uniform," says H! Fashion's editor Clare Pennington.

This isn't the first time Jennifer has inspired our off-duty aesthetic - leggings and a cool jumper is her street style sartorial bread and butter.

Earlier this year, she wore the chicest dark green leggings, paired with a cropped grey long-sleeved jumper that showed a matching sports bra, and a New Era cap in the same decadent green hue.

From championing UGG boots year after year to Hermès Birkins and sweatpants, her lazy-day wardrobe is anything but lazy.