This retro Princess Kate coat and high heels combo is so on-trend for this season

I know - 2016 feels like yesterday. But somehow it was nearly a decade ago (yikes), which means that we've reached that point where trends that we perhaps thought we'd never see again (or want to see again) start to circle back around.

One of the Princess of Wales' outfits from that era, however, is one that we're more than happy to see again. The Prince of Wales' wife has cemented her place as one of the world's most stylish royals, with a wardrobe that remains versatile and timeless, yet always with a fashion-forward, contemporary edge.

On Christmas Day in 2016, Princess Kate and Prince William opted to attend the Christmas Day service at St. Mark's Church in Kate's hometown of Berkshire with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, instead of the traditional Royal service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

© Getty Images The then-Duchess of Cambridge wore the perfect outfir for this season in 2016

She oozed classic elegance in a chestnut-hued coat from British brand Hobbs, featuring a faux fur collar. Both browns and deep reds are fashion's favourite alternative to navy and black this season. Equally as luxurious and rich, it offers a less stark appearance for that added touch of sophistication.

From Amal Clooney in chocolate brown on the red carpet to Maya Jama's delightful coat, it's a trend we're seeing everywhere this season. Faux fur is another big fashion hitter right now, no doubt spearheaded by Charlotte Simone, the brand that has arguably put Penny Lane coats back on the map over recent years.

© Getty Images She opted for a reddish-brown coat and matching high heels

Princess Kate paired her preppy midi coat with the coolest fringed, high heel leather pumps in the same hue as her coat, from Tod’s, perfectly demonstrating her commitment to contemporary fashion

Looking for some cold-weather outerwear inspo for this season? Look no further than the stylish Princess of Wales