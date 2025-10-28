Kaia Gerber sports denim mini skirt to celebrate famous friend’s birthday

While the October chill has London dwellers reaching for the woolly coats and cashmere scarves, across the pond the celebs are still revelling in the West Coast sunshine. Among the toasty LA crowd is Kaia Gerber. Born and bred in Malibu, the 24-year-old model knows exactly how to nail autumnal California dress codes - as her latest look so perfectly demonstrated.

On Monday, the multi-hyphenate took to social media to wish her close friend and podcaster Jake Shane a happy birthday. In the picture shared, Kaia could be seen shotgunning a drink (or as we Brits call it, a tinny) alongside 26-year-old Jake and actor Glen Powell.

© @kaiagerber Kaia celebrated Jake Shane's 26th birthday

Sporting a denim mini skirt complete with a light-blue wash and a raw hemline, the daughter of Cindy Crawford effortlessly nailed off-duty Y2K cool. She topped off her chosen attire with a navy shirt, hooking Gucci’s iconic Jackie 1961 bag in buttery cream over her left shoulder.

Kaia has maintained a close friendship with Jake for some time now, with the star recently appearing on the comedian’s beloved podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane. For the sofa-bound event, she slipped into a navy mini skirt and knee-high boots, cosying up in RE/DONE’s ‘The Memphis’ striped merino wool, silk and cashmere-blend polo shirt in a sky blue and red colourway. She posed for a photo with Jake following the insightful (not to mention hilarious) episode, showcasing her composed yet laid-back style, which never fails to impress.

Jake Shane has cultivated a cult following (the H! Fashion team very much included) for his razor-sharp humour and utterly unfiltered storytelling. His iconic phrase ‘Hi Pussies,’ has become a global vocal stim - something frequently uttered on his podcast.

© @passthatpuss Kaia's sporty-chic look was the ultimate autumn ensemble

Guests on Therapuss range from It-girls to fellow creators and Hollywood A-listers, each episode gifting listeners a chaotic, gossip-fuelled therapy session in which fans can send in their issues (mostly dating woes and boyfriend dramas).

He is, quite literally, friends with everyone. Sofia Richie Grainge, Olivia Jade, Dylan O’Brien, FKA Twigs and Role Model are just a handful of his well-known friends, making for fabulously funny conversations that ensure our daily commute is always enjoyable.