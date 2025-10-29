Sydney Sweeney's sheer mini dress is the epitome of cool-girl chic

Itsy bitsy, teeny tiny, ultra mini dresses will forever have a place in the fashion sphere, as well as in the hearts of the style-obsessed, and Sydney Sweeney just proved exactly why. It’s been a big few months fashion-wise for the 28-year-old Hollywood heavyweight while promoting her newest film, Christy.

For her most recent world stage event, the Euphoria star and her new blonde bob stepped out onto the 28th SCAD Savannah Film Festival red carpet in possibly the cutest semi-sheer dress we’ve ever seen.

© Getty Images The sculptural garment leaned into the sheer dress trend perfectly

Donning a one-shoulder, fully boned white dress with structured hip accents from London-based designer Stella McCartney, Sydney oozed It-Girl bridal chic.

© Getty Images Sydney's whole look would make the ultimate wedding look for an alternative bride-to-be

The statement mini dress fitted Sydney like a glove, highlighting her impeccable physique to perfection. Leaning into the nuptial elegance aesthetic, she added a pair of white pointed-toe pumps and little to no jewellery except for two diamond rings on each hand. The minimal ensemble was the perfect outfit to show off her new hairstyle, which she debuted over the weekend at the AFI Fest 2025 Premiere of Christy - Her new sports drama flic,k where she plays American female boxer, Christy Martin.

© Getty Images for SCAD Bob hairstyles are all the rage in the beauty sphere right now

For the occasion, Sydney forgoed her usual middle parting and opted for a voluminous side part style. With loose waves and a touch of texture, the cute-girl bob style framed her face card effortlessly.

For make-up, the award-winning actress kept things neutral, settling on a glowy skin facebase, a lick of brown glossy lips, no eyeshadow and a simple swish of black mascara. It’s safe to say the clean girl aesthetic lives on in the eyes of Sydney and her glam team.

© Getty Images Her new chop shocked fans over the weekend

From barely there see-through options to luxe lace trimmed hem styles in all colours of the rainbow, the humble mini dress is loved by all, especially in the A-List realm. Despite the cold weather currently flooding the northern hemisphere, a few notable names have proved that, despite the chill, a mini dress can still be autumn-approved.

Millie Bobby Brown recently made a strong case for a classic LBD, while Kim Kardashian styled not one, but two naked options while on the All’s Fair press tour.

If you’re not ready to pack away your above-the-knee dress styles just yet, rest assured, the micro mini trend is still very much cool-girl approved, but to combat the cold, we suggest you layer up with a cosy coat or chunky knit.