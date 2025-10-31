Romeo Beckham debuts new luxury look and fans are all saying the same thing

When one’s parents are the David and Victoria Beckham, you can pretty much wear anything and make it a fashion statement. Middle Beckham brother Romeo is the latest member of the clan to do so, taking to social media on Thursday to showcase the latest addition to his luxury archive.

Never one to skip a stellar style opportunity, the 23-year-old debuted his new hat for all to see, posting a series of images to Instagram captioned: “Could u tell i like my new hat?” The accessory in question was none other than New Era’s Black NY Yankees Dog Ear Cap, featuring a hybrid baseball cap-trapper hat design with faux fur sides and the iconic team logo emblazoned on the front.

Romeo paired the piece with a faded white tee displaying the flag of California and a pair of oversized black cargo pants with urban chain detailing in silver. He posed for a mirror selfie in the piece, later wearing it backwards while out and about in Paris.

His loyal followers were quick to praise his new aesthetic, with many alluding to the Russian heritage of the hat.

© @romeobeckham Romeo Beckham debuted his new Russian-inspired piece online

Fur hats are inseparable from Russia’s history and cultural identity. Originating in Kievan Rus’ as vital winter wear, they became symbols of power under the tsars - lavish sable boyar hats and fur-trimmed crowns denoting status and authority.

During the Soviet era, opulence gave way to practicality, with the ushanka representing unity and endurance. Today, the pieces marry the history of imperial grandeur, functionality and modern fashion in a continued ode to Russia’s storied winters.

© @dualipa Fluffy XL headgear has become hot property among celebrities

Romeo isn’t alone in his enthusiasm for fluffy headgear. Typically sourced from vintage and thrift stores, these textural accessories have become a staple for London’s style set.

Last year, Rihanna graced the 2024 Fashion Awards sporting a fluff-tastic azure-toned hat to match her archival Christian Lacroix look. Similarly, Emily Ratajkowski has been inseparable from her rustic trapper, flying the flag for lumberjack à la mode. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber are also fans.