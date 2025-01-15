Furry hats are London’s hottest It-girl trend - here's how to get the look

Every other month, the East London girls put their heads together and conjure up a new grunge-inspired trend. We’ve seen Afghan coats dominate Hackney Wick, baker boy hats pepper London Fields and low-rise baggy jeans govern Columbia Road. Clearly, something fresh was needed.
Cue the furry hat, the current It-trend capturing the hearts and wallets of cool-girls across town. From trapper silhouettes to old school Russian styles, the not-so-humble fur hat is quickly gaining traction among the style set.
Typically sourced from vintage and thrift stores, these textural accessories have become a staple - even in the celebrity sphere. Last month, Rihanna graced the 2024 Fashion Awards sporting an azure-toned furry hat to match her archival Christian Lacroix look. Similarly, Emily Ratajkowski has been inseparable from her rustic trapper, flying the flag for lumberjack à la mode. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are also fans.
The trend slots perfectly into Gen Z’s penchant for preloved. Eighties icons such as Grace Jones and Olivia Newton-John were often pictured in the delightful extravagant pieces, which have a storied history.
Back in the day, i.e. medieval times, fur was used for warmth and status. In medieval Europe, fur hats signified wealth and nobility, often made from luxurious furs like mink or sable. The 18th and 19th centuries saw fur hats becoming fashionable accessories among women, with designs like the fur-trimmed bonnet and muff set.
By the early 20th century, fur hats evolved into stylish cloche and pillbox shapes. In light of ethical concerns over fur use, modern fashion has adapted with faux fur alternatives, maintaining the classic aesthetic without compromising animal welfare.
All-in-all, a XL furry hat is the perfect way to amp up your winter wardrobe. Discover our favourites below.
Best furry hats to shop for winter:
How we chose:
- Style: We've included a range of styles to suit all, from rural-inspired trappers to classic rounded silhouettes and ever-popular bucket hats.
- Price: Everyone can enjoy the charm of a furry hat with our chosen selections which range from high street to high fashion.
