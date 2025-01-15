Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Furry hats are London’s hottest It-girl trend - here's how to get the look
From Victoria Park to Portobello, XL headgear is taking over

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Every other month, the East London girls put their heads together and conjure up a new grunge-inspired trend. We’ve seen Afghan coats dominate Hackney Wick, baker boy hats pepper London Fields and low-rise baggy jeans govern Columbia Road. Clearly, something fresh was needed.

Cue the furry hat, the current It-trend capturing the hearts and wallets of cool-girls across town. From trapper silhouettes to old school Russian styles, the not-so-humble fur hat is quickly gaining traction among the style set.

Typically sourced from vintage and thrift stores, these textural accessories have become a staple - even in the celebrity sphere. Last month, Rihanna graced the 2024 Fashion Awards sporting an azure-toned furry hat to match her archival Christian Lacroix look. Similarly, Emily Ratajkowski has been inseparable from her rustic trapper, flying the flag for lumberjack à la mode. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are also fans.

Furry hats have captivated London's fashion scene© Getty Images
Furry hats have captivated London's fashion scene

The trend slots perfectly into Gen Z’s penchant for preloved. Eighties icons such as Grace Jones and Olivia Newton-John were often pictured in the delightful extravagant pieces, which have a storied history.

Back in the day, i.e. medieval times, fur was used for warmth and status. In medieval Europe, fur hats signified wealth and nobility, often made from luxurious furs like mink or sable. The 18th and 19th centuries saw fur hats becoming fashionable accessories among women, with designs like the fur-trimmed bonnet and muff set. 

Kendall Jenner© @kendalljenner
Kendall Jenner
Dua Lipa© @dualipa
Dua Lipa
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley© @rosiehuntingtonwhiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

By the early 20th century, fur hats evolved into stylish cloche and pillbox shapes. In light of ethical concerns over fur use, modern fashion has adapted with faux fur alternatives, maintaining the classic aesthetic without compromising animal welfare.

Olivia Newton-John© Getty Images
Olivia Newton-John

All-in-all, a XL furry hat is the perfect way to amp up your winter wardrobe. Discover our favourites below.

Best furry hats to shop for winter:

  • Cowboy Hat

    Marni

    Crafted from soft faux fur in Italy, this designer cowboy hat is a one-way ticket to sartorial success. The brand's iconic label is embossed on the front, meaning everyone can appreciate your unparalleled taste. 

  • Natasha Faux-Fur Hat

    Unreal Faux

    Emulate the old school glam of the Hollywood icons with this vintage-inspired piece. Made from faux fur with recycled polyester, this choice is suitable for vegans and sustainability warriors. 

  • Le Bob Neve Fuax Fur Hat

    Jacquemus

    Jacquemus' bucket hat is a hit of pure dopamine. Made in Italy from plush faux fur, the 'Le Bob Neve' features cursive logo embroidery and contrast stripes on the brim. Perfect for brightening up a dreary winter day.

  • Bird Faux Fur Bucket Hat

    Goldbergh

    An off-white option for women of all ages, Goldbergh's textured headpiece is ideal for alpine getaways and mountainous aprés sessions.

  • Blonde Fur Trapper Hat

    Jaded London

    Follow in the fashionable footsteps of EmRata with a bold trapper hat to command attention. This affordable piece by Jaded London comes complete wit an exaggerated trapper shape and cosy quilted interior lining.

  • Kaldi Arctic Hat

    66° North

    66° North's 'Kaldi Arctic Hat' is a classic virgin wool hat with ear flaps and a soft faux fur lining, offering exceptional comfort and insulation for cold climates. Not to mention, it's desperately chic. 

  • Leopard Faux-Fur Hat

    & Other Stories

    Fuzzy leopard print bucket hat? Sign us up. This high street option is ideal for the girls wanting to stand out this season. 

How we chose:

  • Style: We've included a range of styles to suit all, from rural-inspired trappers to classic rounded silhouettes and ever-popular bucket hats.
  • Price: Everyone can enjoy the charm of a furry hat with our chosen selections which range from high street to high fashion.

