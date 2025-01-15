Furry hats are London’s hottest It-girl trend - here's how to get the look

Every other month, the East London girls put their heads together and conjure up a new grunge-inspired trend. We’ve seen Afghan coats dominate Hackney Wick, baker boy hats pepper London Fields and low-rise baggy jeans govern Columbia Road. Clearly, something fresh was needed.

Cue the furry hat, the current It-trend capturing the hearts and wallets of cool-girls across town. From trapper silhouettes to old school Russian styles, the not-so-humble fur hat is quickly gaining traction among the style set.

Typically sourced from vintage and thrift stores, these textural accessories have become a staple - even in the celebrity sphere. Last month, Rihanna graced the 2024 Fashion Awards sporting an azure-toned furry hat to match her archival Christian Lacroix look. Similarly, Emily Ratajkowski has been inseparable from her rustic trapper, flying the flag for lumberjack à la mode. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber are also fans.

© Getty Images Furry hats have captivated London's fashion scene

The trend slots perfectly into Gen Z’s penchant for preloved. Eighties icons such as Grace Jones and Olivia Newton-John were often pictured in the delightful extravagant pieces, which have a storied history.

Back in the day, i.e. medieval times, fur was used for warmth and status. In medieval Europe, fur hats signified wealth and nobility, often made from luxurious furs like mink or sable. The 18th and 19th centuries saw fur hats becoming fashionable accessories among women, with designs like the fur-trimmed bonnet and muff set.

© @kendalljenner Kendall Jenner

© @dualipa Dua Lipa © @rosiehuntingtonwhiteley Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

By the early 20th century, fur hats evolved into stylish cloche and pillbox shapes. In light of ethical concerns over fur use, modern fashion has adapted with faux fur alternatives, maintaining the classic aesthetic without compromising animal welfare.

© Getty Images Olivia Newton-John

All-in-all, a XL furry hat is the perfect way to amp up your winter wardrobe. Discover our favourites below.

Best furry hats to shop for winter:

Cowboy Hat Marni Crafted from soft faux fur in Italy, this designer cowboy hat is a one-way ticket to sartorial success. The brand's iconic label is embossed on the front, meaning everyone can appreciate your unparalleled taste. £550.00 AT MARNI

Natasha Faux-Fur Hat Unreal Faux Emulate the old school glam of the Hollywood icons with this vintage-inspired piece. Made from faux fur with recycled polyester, this choice is suitable for vegans and sustainability warriors. £287.00 AT FARFETCH

Le Bob Neve Fuax Fur Hat Jacquemus Jacquemus' bucket hat is a hit of pure dopamine. Made in Italy from plush faux fur, the 'Le Bob Neve' features cursive logo embroidery and contrast stripes on the brim. Perfect for brightening up a dreary winter day.

£87.00 AT MYTHERESA

Bird Faux Fur Bucket Hat Goldbergh An off-white option for women of all ages, Goldbergh's textured headpiece is ideal for alpine getaways and mountainous aprés sessions. £63.00 AT MYTHERESA

Blonde Fur Trapper Hat Jaded London Follow in the fashionable footsteps of EmRata with a bold trapper hat to command attention. This affordable piece by Jaded London comes complete wit an exaggerated trapper shape and cosy quilted interior lining. £38.00 AT JADED LONDON

Kaldi Arctic Hat 66° North 66° North's 'Kaldi Arctic Hat' is a classic virgin wool hat with ear flaps and a soft faux fur lining, offering exceptional comfort and insulation for cold climates. Not to mention, it's desperately chic. £60.00 AT GOODHOOD

Leopard Faux-Fur Hat & Other Stories Fuzzy leopard print bucket hat? Sign us up. This high street option is ideal for the girls wanting to stand out this season. £57.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

How we chose:

Style : We've included a range of styles to suit all, from rural-inspired trappers to classic rounded silhouettes and ever-popular bucket hats.

: We've included a range of styles to suit all, from rural-inspired trappers to classic rounded silhouettes and ever-popular bucket hats. Price: Everyone can enjoy the charm of a furry hat with our chosen selections which range from high street to high fashion.

