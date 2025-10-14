Romeo Beckham is bringing back tooth gems for 2025

If there’s one thing we love about Romeo Beckham, it’s his fun fashion sense. From niche neon tones and stripey rugby jerseys to pink knitted sweaters and racy wrap-around sunglasses, the 23-year-old is by far one of the most stylish gentlemen on the planet right now, but that's to be expected considering who his parents are.

Never afraid to go against the grain, Romeo’s newest foray into the street style scene features one of the late 90s’ most beloved accessory trends - the humble tooth gem.

© @romeobeckham The 23-year-old was snapped taking a picture in a yellow beanie and sweat shorts

Posting a selection of snaps to his Instagram account on Monday, the second child of Victoria and David Beckham can be seen posing in front of a serene Monaco backdrop.

© @romeobeckham The dazzling new tooth gem matched his earrings perfectly

Wearing nothing but a yellow beanie and baggy sweat pants in the same shade from Justin Bieber’s new fashion venture SKYLRK, Romeo smiled ear to ear, showing off his new mouth bling.

Sitting pretty on his left canine was a dainty, shimmering crystal, likely from the famed crystal creation brand, Swarovski. The twinkling delight effortlessly matched his multiple diamond earrings, which he’s rarely ever seen without.

Tooth gems initially gained popularity back in the late 1990s to early 2000s, championed on pearly whites around the globe by notable celebrity names, including Maddona, Kesha, Pink and Drake.

© @rosalia.vt Rosalía often has more than one tooth gem at a time © Getty Images Billie Eilish loves a tooth accesory

Now, 25 years on from its initial inception, Romeo is bringing back the beloved sparkly mouth accessories in a big way. Romeo isn’t the only famed face to adopt the trend in recent years. Hailey Bieber, Adwoa Aboah, Katy Perry, Rosalía, Iris Law, and Simone Biles have all fallen victim to a touch of tooth candy.

The temporary gems are a painless extension to one's beauty routine, making it an easy personalisation option for those looking to up their glam game, and if Romeo’s influence is anything to go by, we suspect the aesthetic will be revived to all-new heights come Christmas.