Dua Lipa serves up party fever in flame-printed leather look

Leave it to Dua Lipa to score the best New Year’s Eve look in the Hollywood sphere. The singer served up party perfection on December 31, seeing the year out alongside family and her husband-to-be Callum Turner.

The 30-year-old slipped into an archival gem for the long-awaited evening - a vintage Thierry Mugler Couture blazer crafted from buttery soft leather with a zesty orange flame print. A concealed front snap button closure and a stand up collar topped off the rare look, which hailed from Lord of Luxury Vintage.

Dua styled out her preloved garment with a black leather mini skirt dotted with gold coin buttons and sheer black tights. She wore her silky raven tresses down loose, accessorising with a selection of curated silver jewels and a dazzling multicoloured manicure that glimmered under the venue lights.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa wore vintage Thierry Mugler to celebrate New Tear's Eve

The singer captioned her joyful carousel of images: “Somehow this feels like a facebook post... HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026. Wishing you all so much love and joy and blessings for this year ahead. Thank you for making my last year so special. I'm excited to make this the best one yet !!!!!”

© @dualipa The singer was joined by her husband-to-be Callum Turner

Dua often looks to archival Mugler to mark milestone occasions - and it appears that Mugler’s fiery motifs remain a firm favourite. Back in August 2022, the pop star shimmied into one of her most daring looks to date to celebrate her birthday - you guessed it - a fiery vintage Mugler number.

The chart-topper stole the spotlight in the longline leather dress, which featured a feline halterneck silhouette, a buttery, black backdrop lined with striking flame-printed panels in shades of violet and magenta, and a figure-caressing cut.

Sourced by Tab Vintage, the look perfectly encapsulated Dua’s signature style - luxurious, colourful and ever-playful. With the help of her trusty stylist Lorenzo Posocco, Dua has cemented herself as the Gen Z style icon - a title we absolutely know will translate into 2026.