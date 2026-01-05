Kylie Jenner’s sheer lace Critics Choice Awards dress was date night perfection

This year's Critics Choice Awards were a night to remember for Timothée Chalamet. The 30-year-old won the prestigious Best Actor award for his new critically acclaimed movie Marty Supreme, pipping Leonardo DiCaprio to the post

As always, Kylie Jenner was in attendance to support her beau, whom he gave a shoutout to in his award-winning speech. But before we get to what he said about the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister, we need to give an honourable mention to her incredible dress for the occasion.

The 28-year-old oozed after-hours glamour in a vintage FW 1996 Gianni Versace Couture gown, purchased from Tab Vintage, styled by Mackenzie Grandquist and Alexandra Rose Grandquist.

The incredible shimmery, inky-black gown featured a body-skimming silhouette (Kylie's go-to), spaghetti straps that were symbolic of the 90s, sheer lace panelling adding texture, interest and subtle sensuality, and a sculpted neckline which framed the décolletage.

© Variety via Getty Images Kylie Jenner stunned in vintage Versace at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

It’s the perfect date-night red carpet dress because it’s polished yet slightly sultry, putting a sophisticated twist on her signature style. It was minimalistic yet unmistakably Versace with its form-fitting silhouette and unapologetic glamour.

Vintage dresses have become a red carpet go-to for fashion's elite. Clare Pennington, H! Fashion's Editor, explained: "One trend that has surged to popularity in recent years is vintage fashion, with many celebrities opting to don archival pieces (the rarer the better) for red carpet moments. Gen Z style heroes such as Kylie Jenner have often been spotted in vintage Versace, Dior and Mugler pieces, to the delight of fashion fans."

Timothée also opted for a classic red carpet look, wearing a custom Givenchy look consisting of a black double-breasted suit, a white shirt and an abstract satin blue tie. He notably declared his love for his girlfriend publicly for the first time upon receiving his award, which was presented to him by Kate Hudson.

© Getty Timothée Chalamet declared his lovely publicly for the 28-year-old in his Best Actor award speech

"I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years," he said. "Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you so much."

In response to his declaration, Kylie mouthed back to him from the crowd, "I love you." A successful night all round for the power couple, wouldn't you say?

The event was filled to the brim with incredible red carpet fashion: H! Fashion's Style Editor and fashion expert Orion Scott, who was reporting on the outfits at the time, said: "The ceremony was, as always, an illustrious affair which called for a head-turning ensemble to match. From gilded sheer dresses and strapless gowns, to one-of-a-kind custom-made gowns and suiting styles fit for a King, the stellar fashion on display was nothing short of jaw-dropping."

