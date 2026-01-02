Kaia Gerber's chilli red bikini is curing our January blues

As expected, the fashion set ushered in 2026 in serious style. From LA-based bashes to alpine ski getaways, Hollywood pulled out all the stops to bid adieu to the colourful year that gave us Labubus, Dubai chocolate and insufferable Jet2Holidays jingles.

Kaia Gerber was among the stars to share snippets of their New Year’s celebrations with fans online, meeting up with close friends Jake Shane, Hayes Warner and Travis Jackson to kick back poolside. For the snap, shared by Hayes via Instagram Stories, Kaia slipped into a chilli red bikini set, complete with a classic halterneck top with a triangle silhouette and matching tie-up bottoms.

The 24-year-old styled out her statement beach aesthetic by wearing her dark chocolate tresses down loose with a middle parting, accessorising with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses to shield her famous facial features from the Pacific sunshine.

© @hayeswarner Kaia Gerber celebrated the end of 2025 alongside friends

Kaia’s crimson look perfectly nodded to 2026’s hottest trend - kaleidoscopic maximalism. According to Pinterest, consumers should expect excessive colour, layering and accessorising in the new year - a retaliation against the influencer-approved ‘Clean Girl’ aesthetic that dominated 2025.

Clinical Psychologist and Head of Psychotherapy Gita Chaudhuri from The Balance Rehab Clinic tells us: "What we wear has extremely powerful psychological effects. It has nothing to do with the type of clothes, but how we feel in the clothes...[Dopamine dressing] is complex and completely subjective to each individual. That might look like exotic colours for one person and a textured all-black outfit for another. The colour is not what matters but rather how we perceive the colour and how we think others will perceive it. It's this balance."

© @kaiagerber The model owns an array of classic bikini silhouettes

For some, like Kaia, the trend could mean simply embracing a vibrant new swimwear set, while others go for the full whammy, looking to brands like Gucci, Valentino and Molly Goddard to max out their joyful winter wardrobes.

Whether we'll see Kaia fully embracing the fad is another question. With pieces including frilled blouses, classic denim and sleek gymwear dominating her wardrobe, courtesy of brands like DÔEN and Vuori, the daughter of Cindy Crawford tends to lean towards a quieter, feminine palette. Think vintage dresses and polka dots that ooze California cool. In short? Watch this space.