I didn’t expect to still love the naked dress in 2026, but Kristen Stewart changed my mind

When it comes to fashion-forward trends that dominate the style sphere year after year, only a few come to mind. Whether it’s the humble Little Black Dress, minimal vs maximalist or a classic ‘jeans and a cute top’ combo, there are only a handful of recognised aesthetics that stand the test of time and can be worn on repeat for the foreseeable.

The latest trend to join the list of timeless aesthetics is 2025’s notable ‘naked dressing’ frenzy.

Jane Birkin is the original style muse for many, often championing some of fashion's most daring ensembles. Kate's iconic naked dress has gone down in fashion history for reasons that need no explination

Though nothing new to fashion aficionados around the globe, the style first gained popularity back in 1969 when Jane Birkin was seen attending the premiere of Slogan in a micro mini knitted black dress with nothing underneath. The daring style was re-ignited in 1975 when Cher wore a sheer Bob Mackie dress to the Met Gala, and then in 1993 when the iconic Kate Moss donned a completely see-through silver dress to party all night alongside Naomi Campbell at the Elite Model Agency party.

“Autumn/winter 2025 proved to be a turning point for the trend, with Saint Laurent, Valentino, Blumarine and Chloé abiding by the philosophy that less is more when conjuring up their latest collections” - Tania Leslau, Fashion Features Editor

Margot Robbie's crystal-encrusted Armani Privè was the most notable naked dress of 2025

Fast forward 20-odd years, and the style is at an all-time high. From front row fashion week attendees to A-List stars strutting their stuff on premiere and awards ceremony red carpets, 2025 was officially coined the year of the naked dress, but it seems some famed faces aren’t quite ready to let go.

Just a week into the new year, Kristen Stewart has been spotted championing the less-is-more aesthetic while out and about on an after-dark adventure in New York City, proving that the beloved trend is very much here to stay.

The actress bared all for a Monday night out in NYC. The cheeky ensemble effortlessly blurred the lines between traditional femme and masc styling

The Twilight star schooled fans on how to style the minimal moment for the colder season, layering her transparent sequin maxi skirt over a pair of itty bitty black bikini briefs and a classic plain white T-shirt under a red, tartan-lined black bomber jacket. To make the look dinner-date-approved, the 35-year-old Hollywood heavyweight added a pair of chunky platform leather boots and a set of hexagonal-shaped sunglasses.

With the weather in the UK currently sitting around the sub-zero mark, executing the naked dressing aesthetic while remaining frostbite-free is essential. As H! Fashion’s Style Editor, I would suggest taking notes from Kristen's book and pairing your desired sheer garment with a cosy knit, longline faux fur coat, lined jacket and denier tights.

How to style the ‘naked dressing’ aesthetic for the colder months:

With a Longline Woollen Coat Layering a woollen over any ensemble brings instant warmth and elevation, which is why it's the perfect wardrobe hero to keep you cosy in the colder months. Easier than ever to recreate, as almost every fashion obsessive has a longline coat in their closet already, this simple yet utterly chic combination is low-effort in all the best ways.



Over a Longsleeve and Trousers Despite many Instagram It-Girls and famed faces styling the aesthetic on its own and baring as much skin as possible, there are multiple different ways to nail the trend without flaunting skin. One of the most fashion-forward ways is to layer your desired sheer dress over a simple long-sleeve and trousers combo. Jeans, suit trousers, slacks and cargo pants all work wonders, while a classic cotton tee or form-fitting knit makes the perfect base layer.



With Faux Fur Faux Fur in all forms has had a chokehold on the fashion set this cold season, which is why adding the large and in charge layer to your transparent underlay is possibly the chicest combo you could wear right now. From cropped jackets to oversized fluffy coats, whatever your faux poison, rest assured, they're all It-Girl approved.