Kristen Stewart wears 2025's daring plunging neckline

Twilight alumni Kristen Stewart has had a mighty busy 2025. The actress, known for her breakout role as Bella Swan in the teen movie franchise, made a name for herself in front of the camera in cult classic Adventureland and Princess Diana flick Spencer.

But Kristen has recently turned her attention to behind the scenes, and this year sees her make her directorial debut for The Chronology of Water, a biographical film following the life of Lidia Yuknavitch (played by Brit actress Imogen Poots) and her journey into competitive swimming.

© Getty Images Kristen Stewart attends the 2025 SFFILM Awards Night

And fans of Kristen's off-screen looks have been treated to a slew of incredible red carpet ensembles, and her appearance at the 2025 SFFILM Awards Night is certainly no different.

The star often opts for looks that lean into grunge but with slick silhouettes and clean lines, for a high-fashion approach to the 90s aesthetic.

© WireImage Kristen Stewart and Imogen Poots

A lover of wearing black on the red carpet, this ensemble - consisting of a lingerie-inspired, seriously plunging neckline teamed with a long black skirt - was eye-catching yet undeniably cool.

A masterclass in balance, Kristen seamlessly demonstrates how you can lean into 'naked dressing' without overtly flashing the flesh.

For beauty, the actress and director opted for a relaxed updo and a slick of shimmering eye shadow on the inner corner of her eyelids, and we'll absolutely be replicating this for our upcoming office Christmas party.

© WireImage Kristen Stewart on stage

Kristen is no stranger to the 'naked dressing' trend, which has taken 2025 by storm. H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor Tania Leslau was tasked with rounding up all of the naked dresses we've spotted this year, totalling nearly 100.

The actress has stepped out in completely sheer white lace (with visible pants, of course) courtesy of Rodarte, and a lace two-piece in the colour of the moment, oxblood.