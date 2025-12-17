Maya Jama showcases the eternal appeal of a white tank top and sculpted leather trousers

If there's one person that we can always rely on to provide some brilliant outfit inspiration - it's none other than Love Island presenter Maya Jama who always looks spectacular.

The star recently took to Instagram to share some snaps of a glorious outfit that's the perfect ensemble for party season pros who don't want to make too much of an effort (and definitely don't want to be uncomfortable.) Consider us officially inspired.

© @mayajama Maya Jama looking incredible in leather trousers

The eternally chic ensemble consisted of a crisp white tank top paired with spectacular fitted leather trousers with a statement belt buckle. An easy-to-replicate outfit that you might already have the components for - sitting in the back of your wardrobe.

© @mayajama Maya Jama looking sensational

The star has had a busy year - fronting the 2025 series of Love Island, and finding some love for herself - with Portuguese footballer Rúben Dias, who plays for Manchester City.

© @mayajama Maya Jama in her festive fit

She's also worn some seriously glorious fits this year, including a very sparkly festive mini which is surely on the top of every It-girl's wishlist for their Christmas party this year.

With New Year's Eve on the horizon, the quest for the dream outfit is officially on and Maya has become our favourite go-to for style inspiration.

H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor Tania Leslau has found the very best party-perfect options on the market right now, explaining: “Such events call for unapologetic glamour - naturally. Whether swathes of sequins are your bag, or perhaps a lick of midnight black velvet, there’s no excuse not to go all out come December 31.”

The history of the white tank top

The humble tank top might seem like an unremarkable piece, but it's muscled its way into the sartorial spotlight over the years, rising from underwear staple to high fashion must-have.

Originally named after a piece of swimwear, the tank top or vest was originally an undergarment to be worn beneath a shirt. Over the years, they became a wearable item on their own with everyone from Bruce Willis (famously in Die Hard) and supermodel Kate Moss donning them.

And who could forget the Prada tank top that captured the rapt attention of the style set? For some, it was madness, setting you back an astonishing £720 for what is essentially a vest.

© Getty Images Molly Chiang wearing the Prada tank

For others, it's a statement piece to be worn time and time again. A status symbol with the Prada logo sitting loud and proud on the front of the luxury garment.

For H! Fashion's Deputy Online Editor and trend expert: "It's a statement piece, designed to be seen. Wearing the tank signals that you're part of the club. It's not for everyone, but that's what makes it so special."

© Launchmetrics/Courtesy of Max Mara Max Mara Pre Fall 26

The white tank feels so right for the SS26, because it's casual yet intentional. It leans into the athleisure fad that has taken over in recent years, and the resurgence of 90s minimalism - often spotted on stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber and a feature on the SS26 runways from Max Mara to Calvin Klein.

How to wear a tank top

The latest way to wear a tank top for the new season? Why layered stop each other, a trend historically sported by Gwyneth Paltrow and Avril Lavigne.

© Getty Images Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow

As trend expert Tania Leslau comments: "A clever design with maximum payoff, this trend centres tops that feature an integrated layer which mimic the look of perfectly styled, layered separates. Two for the price of one, if you will."