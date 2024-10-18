The M&S X Bella Freud collection is selling out, here's 5 things we're buying ASAP

London-based fashion label Bella Freud has spun us into 2010s nostalgia with its latest collaboration with beloved high street retailer Marks & Spencer, and it's already abundantly clear that fashion lovers can't get enough.

Known for its iconic slogan knitwear and playful approach to fashion, the eponymous founder has created a capsule of quirky, yet interchangeable pieces that perfectly capture the essence of both Bella Freud and M&S.

“Working with M&S was great. It was so much fun and there was so much harmony between our teams," Bella said of the collection, "We were excited about the same things, and both wanted to do something where we brought fashion and tradition together. I feel like the collection I've created with M&S is like something I would do for Bella Freud, but what's wonderful is that it's so accessible, delivering it to a lot more people and on top of that, the price and quality is incredible.”

After launching just yesterday, the 27-piece collection is almost completely sold out. This not only demonstrates the return of 2010s style but proves once again the success of M&S' newfound sartorial direction.

The collaboration shows the high street retailer's commitment to bringing styles that cater to both its old and new customers, teaming up with Bella to bring yet another contemporary, alternative fusion to its offering.

Here are the 5 pieces you need to nab before the collection is completely gone...

Wool-Blend Pinstripe Trousers Bella explained that the pinstriped suit is at the heart of the collection, and I couldn't agree more. These trousers are a classic blend of preppy and cool, versatile enough to wear for any and every occasion. £89.00 AT M&S

Merino Wool Blend Beanie Hat With Cashmere A winter wardrobe is incomplete without a beanie hat. I love the soft pink colourway of this piece, made from wool with cashmere in a classic ribbed design for a warm and cosy look. £35.00 AT M&S

Divine Feminine Pure Cotton Canvas Tote Bag We all need a good reusable tote bag, and this piece puts one of Bella's new slogans for the collection and puts it on a bag. If you're wanting a piece of the collection on a budget, this £15 tote will be the most affordable, versatile, everyday piece in your wardrobe. £15.00 AT M&S

Cotton Rich Wide Leg High-Rise Jeans Dark wash, high-waisted jeans are a must-have in any wardrobe. I love the simple silhouette of this pair with a slight Seventies flair and Bella's logo subtly branded on the buttons. For work, for evening events, for on-the-go, these jeans are an absolute essential. £45.00 AT M&S

Merino Wool Rich Scarf With Cashmere As somebody who often shies away from bold-hued outfits, bringing a pop of colour with an accessory is ideal. Yellow has been a major trend all year long, and this merino wool & cashmere piece is perfect for bringing some seasonal cheer to a look. £89.00 AT M&S

Lauren is H! Fashion’s resident Fashion and Lifestyle writer, covering everything from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find her trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of.