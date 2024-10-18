The M&S X Bella Freud collection is selling out, here's 5 things we're buying ASAP

London-based fashion label Bella Freud has spun us into 2010s nostalgia with its latest collaboration with beloved high street retailer Marks & Spencer, and it's already abundantly clear that fashion lovers can't get enough.
Known for its iconic slogan knitwear and playful approach to fashion, the eponymous founder has created a capsule of quirky, yet interchangeable pieces that perfectly capture the essence of both Bella Freud and M&S.
“Working with M&S was great. It was so much fun and there was so much harmony between our teams," Bella said of the collection, "We were excited about the same things, and both wanted to do something where we brought fashion and tradition together. I feel like the collection I've created with M&S is like something I would do for Bella Freud, but what's wonderful is that it's so accessible, delivering it to a lot more people and on top of that, the price and quality is incredible.”
After launching just yesterday, the 27-piece collection is almost completely sold out. This not only demonstrates the return of 2010s style but proves once again the success of M&S' newfound sartorial direction.
The collaboration shows the high street retailer's commitment to bringing styles that cater to both its old and new customers, teaming up with Bella to bring yet another contemporary, alternative fusion to its offering.
Here are the 5 pieces you need to nab before the collection is completely gone...
Why you should trust me:
Lauren is H! Fashion’s resident Fashion and Lifestyle writer, covering everything from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find her trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.