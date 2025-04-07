Marks & Spencer’s viral £55 suede loafers keep selling out - But I’ve found an even better pair

The hunt for the perfect suede loafers is like searching for the holy grail of footwear - soft buttery suede, a timeless silhouette, and that just-right balance between comfy and polished. Enter: Marks & Spencer's viral suede loafers.
Priced at a very palatable £55, the M&S Collection suede loafers have gone full-blown TikTok famous, and for good reason.
Available in a rich Chocolate or a soft Taupe, they feature plush suede uppers, elegant ruching on the sides, and subtle saddle detailing across the vamp. They're so popular that they've repeatedly sold out - especially in the chocolate brown shade.
Designed in a regular fit with a slight 15mm heel, they're the definition of practical chic. Thanks to M&S’s patented Insolia Flex tech, they’re also surprisingly ergonomic. The brand promises better foot placement and improved rotational movement at the ball of the foot - basically, they’re built for all-day wear.
“The plush suede leather uppers are enhanced by ruching along the sides, while the saddle detailing on the vamp ensures a classic finish,” explains M&S. We love a little luxury with our loafers.
Reviews have been glowing. “Amazing loafers true to size highly recommend waited ages to come back in stock but was worth the wait,” said one very happy shopper. Another added: “After seeing these loafers on many different social media platforms being championed by many, I was delighted when I managed to purchase a pair in my size. I can 100% confirm that they live up to the hype. Not only do they look stunning, they are so comfortable too.”
Even Georgia Toffolo is on board, recently taking to Instagram to sing their praises. Need we say more?
But if you missed the restock or fancy something with a little more pizazz, I’ve found an even better option: the M&S Suede Trim Loafers.
These beauties offer the same lush suede finish but with a statement gold-tone snaffle across the front that instantly elevates the look. Available in Chocolate and a seriously chic red, they bring that designer-feel without the eye-watering price tag.
These also fall under the M&S Collection line - AKA easy-to-wear wardrobe heroes that marry contemporary polish with everyday ease. The best part? They're selling fast, too. So if you missed round one, don’t wait this time.
Run… don’t walk.
The Best M&S Suede Loafers To Shop Now:
How I Chose The Best M&S Loafers
Heel height: Sounds obvious, but I kept it classic - every pair here has either a completely flat sole or a subtle, walkable heel (think no higher than 1 inch). Comfort is a non-negotiable.
Supportive: I know loafers aren’t typically known for ankle support, but structure matters. I looked for styles that hug the foot nicely, don’t slip at the heel, and offer that secure, comfortable fit you can actually walk in for hours.
Style: I’m a fashion girl through and through, so this edit had to feel current. I wanted loafers that tap into trends (think statement hardware or bold colours) while still being versatile enough to wear on repeat.