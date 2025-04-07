Marks & Spencer’s viral £55 suede loafers keep selling out - But I’ve found an even better pair

The hunt for the perfect suede loafers is like searching for the holy grail of footwear - soft buttery suede, a timeless silhouette, and that just-right balance between comfy and polished. Enter: Marks & Spencer's viral suede loafers.

Priced at a very palatable £55, the M&S Collection suede loafers have gone full-blown TikTok famous, and for good reason.

Available in a rich Chocolate or a soft Taupe, they feature plush suede uppers, elegant ruching on the sides, and subtle saddle detailing across the vamp. They're so popular that they've repeatedly sold out - especially in the chocolate brown shade.

Designed in a regular fit with a slight 15mm heel, they're the definition of practical chic. Thanks to M&S’s patented Insolia Flex tech, they’re also surprisingly ergonomic. The brand promises better foot placement and improved rotational movement at the ball of the foot - basically, they’re built for all-day wear.

“The plush suede leather uppers are enhanced by ruching along the sides, while the saddle detailing on the vamp ensures a classic finish,” explains M&S. We love a little luxury with our loafers.

© @sarahlouiseblythe Influencers like Sarah Louise Blythe have been raving about M&S' latest wardrobe staple

Reviews have been glowing. “Amazing loafers true to size highly recommend waited ages to come back in stock but was worth the wait,” said one very happy shopper. Another added: “After seeing these loafers on many different social media platforms being championed by many, I was delighted when I managed to purchase a pair in my size. I can 100% confirm that they live up to the hype. Not only do they look stunning, they are so comfortable too.”

Even Georgia Toffolo is on board, recently taking to Instagram to sing their praises. Need we say more?

But if you missed the restock or fancy something with a little more pizazz, I’ve found an even better option: the M&S Suede Trim Loafers.

M&S Collection's Suede Trim Loafers are another stylish alternative that won't break the bank

These beauties offer the same lush suede finish but with a statement gold-tone snaffle across the front that instantly elevates the look. Available in Chocolate and a seriously chic red, they bring that designer-feel without the eye-watering price tag.

These also fall under the M&S Collection line - AKA easy-to-wear wardrobe heroes that marry contemporary polish with everyday ease. The best part? They're selling fast, too. So if you missed round one, don’t wait this time.

Run… don’t walk.

The Best M&S Suede Loafers To Shop Now:

M&S Collection - Suede Loafers Suede Loafers The Details Heel Height: 15mm Colours: Chocolate, Taupe Features: Insolia Flex® makes walking in these flats more comfortable by insuring your foot is correctly placed within the shoes. They feel fresh and light. Like a spring-summer version of a classic loafer. The shade is soft, warm, and neutral—super versatile and easy to pair with softer palettes. I'd style them with linen trousers, a tucked-in blouse, and a straw bag for a vacation-y vibe. Or contrast them with a white button-down and vintage Levi’s for an understated but super sharp everyday look. Also cute with white socks and a midi skirt. M&S Collection £55 AT MARKS & SPENCER

M&S Collection - Suede Loafers Suede Loafers The Details Heel Height: 15mm Colours: Chocolate, Taupe Features: Insolia Flex® makes walking in these flats more comfortable by insuring your foot is correctly placed within the shoes. These are just timeless. Quiet luxury at its finest. No fuss, no flashy hardware, just clean lines and beautiful texture. Wear these with everything: raw denim, a navy cashmere sweater, and a trench. Or pair them with socks and a pleated mini for a sort of modern prep-school look. Great for grounding more feminine pieces too. M&S Collection £55 AT MARKS & SPENCER

M&S Collection - Suede Trim Loafers Suede Trim Loafers The Details Heel Height: 15mm Colours: Red, Brown Features: Freshfeet™ antibacterial foam padding minimises odour for all-day comfort These are a little unexpected, a little playful. The colour makes them pop, but the classic silhouette and gold buckle keep it grown-up and chic. In terms of styling these scream to be the centerpiece. Think a neutral-toned outfit—cream or camel trousers, maybe a lightweight knit or a simple white tee and leather jacket. Or go tonal with a rust or deep burgundy sweater. Add gold hoops to echo the hardware. M&S Collection £55 AT MARKS & SPENCER

M&S Collection - Suede Trim Loafers Suede Trim Loafers The Details Heel Height: 15mm Colours: Red, Brown Features: Freshfeet™ antibacterial foam padding minimises odour for all-day comfort There’s something really elevated and almost academic about these. The suede makes them feel luxurious but still relaxed, and the gold buckle adds just the right amount of polish. They'd be perfect with high-waisted, slightly wide-leg trousers in a wool or pinstripe, a crisp white shirt or a fine knit tucked in, and a structured blazer. Also ideal for dressing down tailored looks - like with slouchy jeans and a trench for a Sunday coffee run. M&S Collection £55 AT MARKS & SPENCER

How I Chose The Best M&S Loafers

Heel height: Sounds obvious, but I kept it classic - every pair here has either a completely flat sole or a subtle, walkable heel (think no higher than 1 inch). Comfort is a non-negotiable.

Supportive: I know loafers aren’t typically known for ankle support, but structure matters. I looked for styles that hug the foot nicely, don’t slip at the heel, and offer that secure, comfortable fit you can actually walk in for hours.

Style: I’m a fashion girl through and through, so this edit had to feel current. I wanted loafers that tap into trends (think statement hardware or bold colours) while still being versatile enough to wear on repeat.