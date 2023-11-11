21 Dazzling Party Season Flats for Comfy Glamour

Party season 2023 is here, and the fashion set has already schooled us in which trends are set to be huge including diamantés, metallics, reds and browns.
But there’s one major trend that has stuck around since the end of 2022, and style icons and influencers alike are giving them a facelift for this year's holiday season: flat shoes.
Flat shoes (most notably, ballerinas) made their dramatic comeback last year. But it seems, however, that it wasn't until the latter half of 2023 that brands were giving the shoe an evening-appropriate makeover.
Whether you’re after an understated pair to match everything in your wardrobe or an influencer-approved bedazzled pair to add a touch of subtle glamour to an office Christmas soirée, here are 21 pairs completely perfect for the party season festivities.
How we chose:
Variety: I chose an array of shoes in various colours and silhouettes, offering a wide range of choices. Drawing on my expertise in fashion, I constantly stay abreast of the latest trends. In this roundup, I've meticulously chosen styles from both high-end and high street brands. Though all ballet flats are fashionable right now, I've chosen ones in styles that reflect current trends, anticipate future ones, or possess timeless appeal.
Heel Height : I've extensively researched to discover top-notch flats, prioritising style without sacrificing comfort. The notion of flat footwear doesn't equate to frumpiness in my selections.
Price: Also, depending on whether you're after a high-street pair or to invest in designer shoes, I've chosen pieces that are between £35.99 and £870.
The 21 Best Flat Shoes for Party Season 2023
