21 Dazzling Party Season Flats for Comfy Glamour

Party season 2023 is here, and the fashion set has already schooled us in which trends are set to be huge including diamantés, metallics, reds and browns.

But there’s one major trend that has stuck around since the end of 2022, and style icons and influencers alike are giving them a facelift for this year's holiday season: flat shoes.

Flat shoes (most notably, ballerinas) made their dramatic comeback last year. But it seems, however, that it wasn't until the latter half of 2023 that brands were giving the shoe an evening-appropriate makeover.

Whether you’re after an understated pair to match everything in your wardrobe or an influencer-approved bedazzled pair to add a touch of subtle glamour to an office Christmas soirée, here are 21 pairs completely perfect for the party season festivities.

How we chose:

Variety: I chose an array of shoes in various colours and silhouettes, offering a wide range of choices. Drawing on my expertise in fashion, I constantly stay abreast of the latest trends. In this roundup, I've meticulously chosen styles from both high-end and high street brands. Though all ballet flats are fashionable right now, I've chosen ones in styles that reflect current trends, anticipate future ones, or possess timeless appeal.

Heel Height : I've extensively researched to discover top-notch flats, prioritising style without sacrificing comfort. The notion of flat footwear doesn't equate to frumpiness in my selections.

Price: Also, depending on whether you're after a high-street pair or to invest in designer shoes, I've chosen pieces that are between £35.99 and £870.

The 21 Best Flat Shoes for Party Season 2023

Elidia embellished flats in ivory satin - Be Mine

The diamante embellishment is a detail that truly elevates these mesh flats into a statement piece. The sparkle and shine add a touch of glamour without being overpowering. It's a delicate and refined embellishment that complements the modern material, creating an eye-catching aesthetic. The slip-on style is a practical touch that I can appreciate. It not only makes these flats easy to put on but also adds a level of comfort to my party wardrobe. Equally useful for brides who may be looking for a flat shoe for the reception.

£35.00 AT ASOS

Embellished Bow Pointed Ballet Flat - Russell & Bromley

These Bowtiful ballet flats are simply enchanting. I can't help but adore them for several reasons. Firstly, the deep bordeaux-hued velvet exudes a luxurious and sophisticated vibe. The entrancing bow detail across the toe is the pièce de résistance for me – it's playful yet elegant, striking the perfect balance between fun and sophistication. £275.00 AT RUSSELL & BROMLEY

Très Vivier Strass Babies - Roger Vivier

I'm utterly captivated by these Roger Vivier Mary Jane flats, the brand's illustrious history of crafting bespoke shoes for iconic figures such as Catherine Deneuve, Brigitte Bardot, and even Queen Elizabeth II adds an undeniable allure. The crystals add a touch of glamour, catching the light in such a way that turns these Mary Jane flats into a dazzling accessory.

£990.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

© Los Angeles ruched ballet with elastic strap in gold - ASOS

The gold ruched ballet flat are an absolute gem, there's so much to love about them. Firstly, the elasticated straps are a game-changer for me. Not only do they add a modern and comfortable twist to the classic ballet style, but they also make partying in these flats a breeze. The ruched detailing is another standout feature that caught my attention. It adds a touch of texture and visual interest, creating a dynamic look that sets these ballet flats apart from the ordinary. £18.00 AT ASOS

Black Jacquard Diamante Sling Back Shoes - River Island

These sling back flats have quickly become a standout on my festive season wishlist, and it's easy to see why. Firstly, the sling back design adds a touch of sophistication and ensures a secure fit, making them both stylish and practical. The jacquard fabric's intricate patterns and textures create a sense of richness and depth, adding a luxurious feel to the shoes. The subtle leopard print woven into the Jacquard adds a hint of wild elegance, making these shoes a statement piece that effortlessly stands out. £38.00 AT RIVER ISLAND

Gibbsi embellished flat shoes in bone - ALDO

These flat shoes are undoubtedly my 'solemate', and there are plenty of reasons why. The embellished design is an absolute showstopper. The delicate details and the shimmering rose gold hue give these flats an elegant and glamorous touch. The slip-on style is a game-changer for me. It makes these shoes not only stylish but also incredibly convenient. The bow detail adds a hint of playfulness to the overall design, balancing out the sophistication of the embellishments. It's a sweet touch that makes these flats versatile enough to pair with both casual and more dressed-up looks. £80.00 AT ASOS

Le Cadeau bow-detailed pumps - Mach & Mach

These satin point-toe pumps by Mach & Mach are an absolute dream, and everything I look for in a statement piece. The satin material is a luxurious choice that elevates the entire aesthetic. The smooth, lustrous texture gives these pumps a refined elegance that's perfect for special occasions. The contrasting bow is the pièce de résistance, and the fact that it's adorned with crystals is pure brilliance. The way they glisten within the folds of the bow adds a captivating sparkle that turns these pumps into a true work of art. £650.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Hangisi embellished satin slippers - Manolo Blahnik

These Manolo embellished satin slippers are the epitome of a fashion dream. The prospect of channeling Carrie Bradshaw's iconic style without sacrificing the comfort of heels is an absolute game-changer for me. The lustrous satin material is not only luxurious but also embodies a timeless elegance. It adds a touch of sophistication to the slippers, making them suitable for various occasions, from family gatherings to more formal dinners. £825.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Embellished bow pointed toe flats in pink - Glamorous

Pink is an instant mood lifter for me. It's bold, vibrant, and makes a statement. Let's talk about the diamante-embellished bow detail – it's pure glamour. The pointed toe is a classic and elegant choice that elongates the silhouette and adds a touch of refinement. It's a design feature that never goes out of style and complements the overall chic aesthetic of these flats. £24.00

Ballet Flats With Rhinestone Ankle Strap - Stradivarius

These stunning new-season shoes from Stradivarius posess the typical sophisticated ballerina silhouette with a hint of rebellion thanks to the statement rhinestones. They're ideal for pairing with everything from maxi dresses to trousers and tights with mini skirts this autumn/winter.

£39.99 AT STRADIVARIUS

Bethany Ballet Flat - Reformation

Anything from Reformation naturally exudes cool. Red is a major trend for AW23, and the burgundy hue of this pair makes them incredibly versatile. The eyelet holes on the strap make them stand out above the rest. £268.00 AT REFORMATION

Moira Embellished Party Flats - Free People

I love the suede material of these Mary-Jane style slip-ons. The silhouette is super feminine, and will perfectly elevate jeans and a white tee. £148.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Velvet Flat Shoes - Zara

The taupe grey flats from Zara give 'quiet luxury' on a budget. I love that the velvet material adds extra elegance. £35.99 AT ZARA

Luke Brown Patent Leather Ballet Flats - Alohas

Alohas are the influencer-adored shoes that have taken social media by storm. Suffice to say I'm completely obsessed with this chocolatey colourway with gold buckles. Quiet luxury at its finest. £179.00 AT ALOHAS

Jewelled-Buckle Flats - Boden

These glamorous gold flats are giving major New Year's Eve vibes. A more timeless alternative to rhinestones, these are still guaranteed to make a statement. £140.00 AT BODEN

Navy Velvet Mary Jane - Moi Shoes

There is perhaps no colour on Earth chicer than navy. These Mary-Janes from independent label Moi look so much more expensive than they are. Handcrafted in Istanbul, they're made from 100% calves leather to prevent odor. £79.00 AT MOI

Metallic-Effect Leather Ballerina Shoes - Prada

If you're after a sprinkling of designer glam, these Prada's are perfect. I love how the logo at the front isn't too harsh, and the dainty ankle strap elevated the silhouette. £870.00 AT FARFETCH

Bow Leather Ballerina - Mango

The simplicity of these Mango ballet flats is so effective. The classic slip-on with a bow at the front often feels quite Y2K, but the deep red colourway and slightly squared toe make these super contemporary. £49.99 AT MANGO

Leather Mary-Jane Flats - Cos

Cos have reinvented the Mary-Jane and given it a cool, contemporary silhouette for 2023 and I love the study almond toe shape. Perfect for going from the office to the bar. £115.00 AT COS

Lover Silver Flats - Camilla Elphick

Camilla Elphick's cult-adored Lover flats are an industry favourite. The heart-shaped detailing and cross-over strap make them stand out above the rest. £230.00 AT CAMILLA ELPHICK

Ade Embellished Suede Ballet Flats - Jimmy Choo

In my opinion, these Jimmy Choos are absolutely worth the investment. Pearls are so elegant and timeless, and add glamour to any outfit. £566.00 AT MYTHERESA

