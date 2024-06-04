8 Stylish ways to style tracksuit pants this summer

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When it comes to comfort you'd be hard-pressed to find anything more comfortable than tracksuits.

A go-to during the pandemic, even Anna Wintour hung up her Prada dresses in favour of a pair of red trackies which she posted on Instagram. Underscoring the growing acceptance and normalisation of casual wear - personal comfort and individual style preferences take precedence, even among the fashion elite.

© @voguemagazine/Instagram Even Anna has embraced the allure of trackies

Previously, wearing tracksuit bottoms for anything other than exercise was a huge fashion faux pas. The late designer Karl Lagerfeld once sniped, "Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life so you bought some sweatpants."

Luckily, there has been a huge shake-up, and tracksuit bottoms are now appearing on the catwalk, in the front row, in restaurants, and on some of the most stylish Instagram accounts. They are so versatile that they can be styled in almost any way, and they come into their own in the summer - just think of swapping your normal trousers or jeans for a pair.

Hello! Fashion shares the best ways to style trackies this summer...

Easy tailoring:

© Edward Berthelot Gabriella Berdugo pairs and oversized leather blazer with sweatpants for a chic summer aesthetic

A personal favourite of mine is pairing an oversized blazer with a matching tracksuit set; the high-low mix is a real winner. For a chic alternative, search for a more fitted top and bottom combo, and then add an oversized suit jacket slouched over the top. This creates a stylish yet relaxed look.

Bright bags:

© Edward Berthelot Ellie Delphine pairs her gray sweatpants from Norma Kamali with a clutch from Olympia Le Tan

Accessorising your trackie botts' with a fancy bag in bold summer hues will elevate the look for more glamorous occasions. This combination effortlessly blends comfort and chic, making it perfect for everything from a dinner date to a night out with friends. Adding statement jewellery can further enhance the outfit, ensuring you look polished and put-together, whilst enjoying ultimate comfort.

Chunky sandals:

© Valentina Frugiuele When it comes to styling tracksuits, the chunky grandad sandal is a winning formula

Styling tracksuits with chunky sandals over summer creates an effortless look. From mules to fisherman sandals, the options are endless and they can be worn with both wide leg or tapered styles. Statement sandals always add a bold, stylish touch. A fitted crop top or a simple tank top complements the relaxed pants, balancing the outfit. Your feet will thank you.

Midriff reveal:

© Edward Berthelot Natalia Verza's hint of midriff transforms the humble tracksuit

A midriff reveal is incredibly chic for summer, especially when styling tracksuit trousers. Model Emily Ratajkowski epitomises track pant style; she has mastered the art so perfectly that when she says "get your midriff out," we all take note and follow suit. Whether paired with crop tops or bralettes, showing a bit of midriff adds a stylish and modern twist to the classic tracksuit look.

Team with a heel:

© Streetstyleshooters Gitta Banko pairs her slouchy camel coloured joggers with white pumps by Balenciaga

Not only will a heel upgrade the track pant look, but it will also add height and elongate the leg, creating a more flattering silhouette. Additionally, the added height from the heel can lend a sense of confidence and poise to your stride. This combination of comfort and elegance makes for a stylish yet practical outfit. Whether you choose stilettos, block heels, or wedges, this simple addition can transform your tracksuit from casual to summer chic in an instant.

A denim jacket:

© Jeremy Moeller Nadine Berneis teamed her Karo Kaur trackies with a denim Balenciaga jacket

Styling tracksuit pants with a denim jacket in the warmer months creates a chic and effortless look. Choose loose or high-waisted tracksuit pants for a flattering silhouette. Pair them with a classic blue denim jacket, preferably slightly oversized for a relaxed vibe. Add a simple white shirt or graphic tee underneath to keep it casual yet stylish.

White trainers:

© Edward Berthelot An oversize blazer in a light palette makes for ideal summer track pant style

Styling tracksuit pants with box-fresh white sneakers creates a sleek and trendy look for summer. Opt for tapered tracksuit pants to maintain a streamlined silhouette. Pair them with crisp, clean white trainers for a fresh, modern appeal. A tucked-in plain tee or a cropped top complements the casual vibe.

Tomboy Femme:

© Getty Katya Tolstova embraces Tomboy Femme styling for her trackies

We've all heard of athleisure, but 'Tomboy Femme; is a hybrid TikTok trend that is new to us…and doesn’t it look great? "Think cute, quirky, girly but with a tomboy edge," explains Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott. According to Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred, the Tomboy Femme phase is all about “blending masculine and feminine together to create an interesting and unique silhouette which is perfect for summer office dressing as well as casual events. We loved Katya Tolstova’s Ralph Lauren trackie worn over a striped shirt and baby blue handbag and Mary Jane combo.

Coordinated yet considered:

© Edward Berthelot Larsen Thompson proves that a full tracksuit works even in warm weather

Styling tracksuit pants with a coordinating jacket creates a cohesive look, and it's still an option even as the temperatures begin to rise. Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics to stay comfortable in the heat. Pair the set with a fitted crop top or tank for a balanced silhouette. Choose vibrant colors or bold prints for a standout summer ensemble. Although effortless-looking at first glance, a second look reveals a perfectly considered outfit that is comfy... and styled to perfection.

Hello! Fashion shares the best tracksuit pants to shop this season:

1/ 5 Brown Leopard Print Wide Leg Joggers - river island Brown Leopard Print Wide Leg Joggers River Island The Details Composition: 32% Cotton, 68% Polyester

Editor's Note Whether you're lounging at home or stepping out, these joggers will keep you looking effortlessly stylish. Pair them with a simple black tee and trainers for a chic, casual look, or dress them up with a blouse and boots for a more polished outfit.

Featuring a striking leopard print, these bring a touch of wild flair to your casual wear. The wide leg design offers a relaxed and comfortable fit, perfect for all-day wear and they boast side slip pockets and an elasticated drawstring waist. £32.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 2/ 5 Boyfriend brand-tab stretch-woven jogging bottoms Vuori The Details Composition: 89% Polyester, 11% Elastane

Editor's Note Style them with a lightweight hoodie and your favorite sneakers for a casual day out, or pair them with a ballet flats for a unique twist.

These jogging bottoms are a must-have for any active wardrobe. Crafted from a slightly stretchy fabric, they offer a comfortable fit. With two slip pockets at the front and a branded tab at the side, these joggers combine practicality with style. The elasticated cuffs add to the sleek silhouette, making these jogging bottoms as fashionable as they are functional. £100.00 AT SELFRIDGES 3/ 5 ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner embroidered striped recycled-jersey track pants Embroidered striped recycled-jersey track pants ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner The Details Composition: 61% Recycled Polyester, 39% Cotton

Editor's Note Style them with a crisp white shirt and your favourite loafers for a retro preppy look, or pair them with a stylish hoodie and sneakers for a relaxed, outfit. The removable stirrups add a versatile touch, allowing you to wear them in multiple ways.

The collaboration between Adidas Originals and Wales Bonner brings a fresh and dynamic look to track pants. These royal-blue recycled-jersey pants, contrasted with bold orange stripes and matching logo embroidery, are a nod to the uniforms of long-distance runners.

£260.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 4/ 5 NIKE + Jacquemus cutout cotton-blend jersey track pants Cutout cotton-blend jersey track pants NIKE + Jacquemus The Details Composition: 90% Cotton, 10% Elastane

Editor's Note Style these track pants with a fitted crop top and chunky sneakers for a chic, casual look, or dress them up with a sleek bodysuit and heeled boots for an edgy, evening outfit.

Nike and Jacquemus have truly outdone themselves with these track pants. Combining comfort and creativity, these are a must-have for any fashion-forward wardrobe. The intricate cutouts form the iconic 'Swoosh', adds a unique twist to classic sportswear.

£165.00 AT NET-A-PORTER 5/ 5 Arsenia pleated lamé tapered track pants Ralph Lauren Collection The Details Composition: 100% Viscose

Editor's Note The lustrous lamé fabric gives these pants a luxurious feel, perfect for those looking to elevate their everyday style. Pair these stunning sky-blue pants with a crisp white blouse and pointed-toe flats for a sophisticated day look, or go bold with a fitted black top and strappy heels for a glamorous night out.

The high-rise, slim fit is complemented by pleats that enhance the relaxed shape of the tapered legs. A drawstring waist ensures a comfortable fit, making these pants both stylish and practical. Perfect for those who want to make a statement while staying comfortable, these pants are a standout piece in any wardrobe. £1,435.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

How we chose:

Style and variety: Tracksuits are a classic, capsule piece. They, have a timeless quality that transcends seasons. Our selections vary in design but are united by their lasting appeal and versatility, making them easy to style in multiple ways.

Price: Variety is key, so alongside pieces from some of our favourite designer labels, we've included stylish picks from the high street for those looking to save without compromising on style.

Why you should trust me:

I am the Features Director at Hello! Fashion. In addition to tackling the substantial interviews, including those with fashion insiders and lifestyle pieces, as well as the magazine's cover stories, I also compile the hot dates and fashion fantasy pages. I'm always on the lookout for new zeitgeisty trends.