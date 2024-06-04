8 Stylish ways to style tracksuit pants this summer

When it comes to comfort you'd be hard-pressed to find anything more comfortable than tracksuits.
A go-to during the pandemic, even Anna Wintour hung up her Prada dresses in favour of a pair of red trackies which she posted on Instagram. Underscoring the growing acceptance and normalisation of casual wear - personal comfort and individual style preferences take precedence, even among the fashion elite.
Previously, wearing tracksuit bottoms for anything other than exercise was a huge fashion faux pas. The late designer Karl Lagerfeld once sniped, "Sweatpants are a sign of defeat. You lost control of your life so you bought some sweatpants."
Luckily, there has been a huge shake-up, and tracksuit bottoms are now appearing on the catwalk, in the front row, in restaurants, and on some of the most stylish Instagram accounts. They are so versatile that they can be styled in almost any way, and they come into their own in the summer - just think of swapping your normal trousers or jeans for a pair.
Hello! Fashion shares the best ways to style trackies this summer...
Easy tailoring:
A personal favourite of mine is pairing an oversized blazer with a matching tracksuit set; the high-low mix is a real winner. For a chic alternative, search for a more fitted top and bottom combo, and then add an oversized suit jacket slouched over the top. This creates a stylish yet relaxed look.
Bright bags:
Accessorising your trackie botts' with a fancy bag in bold summer hues will elevate the look for more glamorous occasions. This combination effortlessly blends comfort and chic, making it perfect for everything from a dinner date to a night out with friends. Adding statement jewellery can further enhance the outfit, ensuring you look polished and put-together, whilst enjoying ultimate comfort.
Chunky sandals:
Styling tracksuits with chunky sandals over summer creates an effortless look. From mules to fisherman sandals, the options are endless and they can be worn with both wide leg or tapered styles. Statement sandals always add a bold, stylish touch. A fitted crop top or a simple tank top complements the relaxed pants, balancing the outfit. Your feet will thank you.
Midriff reveal:
A midriff reveal is incredibly chic for summer, especially when styling tracksuit trousers. Model Emily Ratajkowski epitomises track pant style; she has mastered the art so perfectly that when she says "get your midriff out," we all take note and follow suit. Whether paired with crop tops or bralettes, showing a bit of midriff adds a stylish and modern twist to the classic tracksuit look.
Team with a heel:
Not only will a heel upgrade the track pant look, but it will also add height and elongate the leg, creating a more flattering silhouette. Additionally, the added height from the heel can lend a sense of confidence and poise to your stride. This combination of comfort and elegance makes for a stylish yet practical outfit. Whether you choose stilettos, block heels, or wedges, this simple addition can transform your tracksuit from casual to summer chic in an instant.
A denim jacket:
Styling tracksuit pants with a denim jacket in the warmer months creates a chic and effortless look. Choose loose or high-waisted tracksuit pants for a flattering silhouette. Pair them with a classic blue denim jacket, preferably slightly oversized for a relaxed vibe. Add a simple white shirt or graphic tee underneath to keep it casual yet stylish.
White trainers:
Styling tracksuit pants with box-fresh white sneakers creates a sleek and trendy look for summer. Opt for tapered tracksuit pants to maintain a streamlined silhouette. Pair them with crisp, clean white trainers for a fresh, modern appeal. A tucked-in plain tee or a cropped top complements the casual vibe.
Tomboy Femme:
We've all heard of athleisure, but 'Tomboy Femme; is a hybrid TikTok trend that is new to us…and doesn’t it look great? "Think cute, quirky, girly but with a tomboy edge," explains Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott. According to Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred, the Tomboy Femme phase is all about “blending masculine and feminine together to create an interesting and unique silhouette which is perfect for summer office dressing as well as casual events. We loved Katya Tolstova’s Ralph Lauren trackie worn over a striped shirt and baby blue handbag and Mary Jane combo.
Coordinated yet considered:
Styling tracksuit pants with a coordinating jacket creates a cohesive look, and it's still an option even as the temperatures begin to rise. Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics to stay comfortable in the heat. Pair the set with a fitted crop top or tank for a balanced silhouette. Choose vibrant colors or bold prints for a standout summer ensemble. Although effortless-looking at first glance, a second look reveals a perfectly considered outfit that is comfy... and styled to perfection.
