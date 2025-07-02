8 Strawberry-themed accessories that are ripe for Wimbledon

When H! Fashion digital cover star Morgan Riddle took her place courtside at Wimbledon 2024 to cheer on her partner, tennis pro Taylor Fritz, all eyes turned in her direction.

But it wasn’t the match that stole the spotlight. Dressed in a red and cream mini and playful strawberry drop earrings, the influencer served a sartorial nod to the tournament’s iconic strawberries and cream dish - delivering a perfectly styled ace.

Ever since, we’ve seen an influx of strawberry-themed accessories pepper the event. From handbags to jewellery and shoes, brands spanning high street to high end have embraced the trend with open arms - much to the delight of tennis enthusiasts.

Discover the sweetest strawberry pieces to add to your arsenal this season and nail Wimbledon-chic with ease.

Strawberry-themed accessories that are ripe for Wimbledon:

Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag Staud Add a touch of whimsy to your Wimbledon attire with Staud's ever-popular Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag. This juicy delight is a statement piece that oozes summertime style - the most playful pick for courtside spectating. £285.00 AT MYTHERESA

Maeve Bow Kitten-Heel Mules Anthropologie The most perfect kitten heel we ever did see, Maeve's strawberry-dotted pumps are elegant and fun in equal measure. Pair yours with a classic white midi dress for a feminine look to turn heads. £98.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Gold-Plated Crystal Resin Strawberry Pendant Necklace Kenneth Jay Lane Sparkle under the summer sun with a crystal-clad strawberry pendant by Kenneth Jay Lane. The gold-plated piece is primed for days spent in SW19 - making for a dazzling conversation starter. £60.00 AT LIBERTY

Strawberry Hoops Earring Ninemoo Available in both pink and red colourways, these adorable drop earrings will help you to reign in the summer in style. Allow them to gently swing in the London breeze as you grace the event in the utmost sophistication. £35.00 AT WOLF & BADGER

Strawberry Garden Choker Versace Part of Versace’s 'Strawberry Garden' seasonal collection, this fairytale choker features the brand’s signature Medusa ‘95 pendant, crystal-embellished strawberries, enamel flowers and sweet ladybirds. Nostalgia and character wrapped up in one statement design. £690.00 AT VERSACE

The Fiona Beaded Bag Anthropologie An affordable beaded option, Anthropologie's strawb-tastic arm candy is both punchy and practical. Complete with a specious design and sling-on shoulder straps, the accessory will house your Wimbledon essentials with ease. £88.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Strawberries & Cream Pendant Cece Jewellery Seeking a truly special heirloom? This limited-edition Strawberries & Cream pendant by Cece Jewellery captures the playful essence of a British summer. With a central strawberry motif, pearl border, and star-set diamonds, it’s a joyful tribute to sunshine and sweetness. £5,500.00 AT CECE JEWELLERY

Teri Shoulder Bag With Strawberry Print Coach Opt for a more seasonless pick with Coach's Teri Shoulder Bag. Showcasing a sleek, curved silhouette with strawberry graphics, this luxe leather number is ideal for those wanting to infuse their wardrobe with whimsical wonder. £209.00 AT COACH

How we chose:

Style : Each piece selected features on-theme strawberry detailing to help you ace Wimbledon style.

: Each piece selected features on-theme strawberry detailing to help you ace Wimbledon style. Price: We've included an array of picks with prices for all pockets.

