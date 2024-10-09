I’m renovating and these are the cool-girl homeware brands on my radar

Dear old home renovation - the delightful chaos we dive into in the name of ‘making it ours.’

It’s an interior facelift, a deep breath of fresh air to revamp our most intimate space. From selecting the right carpets to measuring up the kitchen and carefully curating artworks to resemble a petite, personal gallery, renovating one’s home is no easy feat.

I’ll put my hands up and admit I’m finding it rather vexing. Maths was never my strong point, so being bombarded by numbers and measurements at every corner is indeed a challenge.

However, the fun that comes after the ‘boring’ building work is done is what I’m focused on. We’re talking about decor.

Lampshades, sideboards, ceramics, sofas and chairs make a house a home. Once you have chosen your moodboard, it’s time to get shopping. Yet, it’s all about knowing where to source said homeware gems.

If peppering your space with unique, artisan pieces appeals more strongly than a rapid pitstop in IKEA, then look no further. During my plight for irresistible homeware finds, I’ve curated a list of cool-girl brands that deserve serious airtime.

From Poodle & Blonde to Maison C, there are ample brands to place on your radar, many of which have yielded stylish celebrity followings.

After all, there’s something magical about transforming a space. Each hammering nail and paint splatter tells a story, reminding us that home is more than walls; it’s where we create our lives, one DIY disaster at a time.

Stay in the know and read on to discover the best brands to help spruce up your home space.

Best cool-girl brands for homeware gems:

Poodle & Blonde Brimming with covetable wallpapers and made-to-order lighting, Poodle & Blonde is firmly on my homeware radar. Spanning animal prints to contemporary marbled designs, the brand's offerings are a treasure trove for those with a feminine touch. Personally, I have my eye on the 'Tottenham Dalmatian' velvet in Cocoa.' Pup-inspired perfection.



House of Hackney House of Hackney has garnered a cult following - and for good reason. The label is a British interiors brand known for bold, maximalist designs that blend traditional elegance with contemporary flair. Famous for its rich, vibrant prints and luxurious fabrics, the company offers everything from wallpaper to furniture, creating opulent, whimsical spaces with a distinct sense of British eccentricity.



Completedworks Completedworks is a contemporary British fashion brand known for its avant-garde designs and meticulous craftsmanship. The brand covers both jewellery and homeware, the latter section offering up whimsical, bow-clad vases, curling candle holders, recycled pink glass candle holders and much more.



Maison C Hot tip. Sienna Miller sources her wallpaper from Maison C, meaning you should too. The brand's 'Coven' wallpaper in Goldwyn Pink has been firmly burned in my brain since first glance. Whimsical, romantic and totally endearing, the brand's creative offerings are perfect for injecting personality into the home.

Hum London Launched in 2020 by sisters Hermione and Elle Gee, Hum London offers beautiful hand painted lampshades and limited edition designs. Choose from a wide-ranging selection including celestial designs, sassy animal prints and elegant stripes, ideal for adding a pinch of panache to your forever home.

Laetitia Rouget Add a dash of dopamine to your space with a piece by Laetitia Rouget. The artist, ceramist and certified colour fiend has curated a vibrant array of kitschy-cute gems that radiate decor-induced joy. Tulip-topped candlesticks, tongue slogan plates and ceramic ponies bring the table to life.

Lucy McCall Not to be dramatic, but I would give my right arm for a Lucy McCall piece. The ceramicist's social media feed is an adorable slew of cowgirl mugs, mermaid platters and cherubic devil masks. The studio's gems make for a special gift for loved ones and a playful keepsake for yourself. One of the best ceramics studios in business.

Willemien Bardawil Born in the UK to a Dutch mother and Lebanese father, artist Willemien Bardawil has gained a large following thanks to her gorgeously playful designs. Butterfly-clad plates, bow-painted scenes and cherry motifs are her brand's bread and butter, which has previously partnered with Liberty and Levi's. The 'Terracotta Butterfly Dessert Plate' is very much on my wishlist.

Soho Home Dare we say, an obvious one? Soho Home has held West London girlies and Hackney hipsters in a chokehold since it's inception. Housing luxurious homeware pieces to pine after, the brand is one for those with a larger budget. Exquisite floor lamps, expansive velvet sofas and checkerboard rugs offer a modern, youthful vibe to any space in need of a zhuzh.

Seletti Delightfully naughty and ever-so colourful, Seletti's designs are for the bold. Celebrated for its playful, avant-garde approach to home decor that blending art, pop culture, and humour, Seletti offers quirky, imaginative pieces ranging from furniture to lighting. My personal favourite? The 'Seletti x Toiletpaper Lipstick Mirror,' - truly iconic.

Harlie Brown's Studio The home of the beloved 'Wiggle Mug,' Harlie Brown is a British design studio known for its colourful, playful ceramics. Pastel hues, food and drink reference plus nature-inspired themes form the brand's moodboard. Each piece in the collection is made by the founder Harlie using a variety of techniques such as slab building, coiling and pinching. Joyous designs for all to marvel at.

