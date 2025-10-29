This new denim collection is the perfect balance of cool and chic: 7 items I’m shopping

Autumn and denim are synonymous with each other. And whilst the denim designs of yesteryear were solely centred around jeans and jackets, modern times have seen designers experiment with the material much more. Think: denim vests, boilersuits, skirts in an array of lengths, dresses and beyond.

The options are endless. And one brand that knows how to nail denim dressing is Aligne. A women-led label, it has become a go-to destination for the textile. “At Aligne, we stand for confidence,” says CEO Ginny Seymour. “We celebrate and champion women creating their own paths and inspiring others along the way.”

Aligne’s newest denim drop is autumn/winter style at its finest. Naturally, it features renditions of the brand's viral jeans, but is also home to boilersuits, dungarees, dresses, skirts and even a bolero. To me, the collection strikes the perfect balance between chic sophistication and effortless cool.

How I chose my top picks from Aligne’s AW25 denim drop

Chic meets cool: All of my picks are (in my humble opinion) an embodiment of chic meets cool style. They feel girly, but also have an edgy appeal to them.

Durability: Aligne is a trusted brand because the products really do last. So, whilst my picks are ideal for autumn and winter, they'll also carry you through spring and summer next year… and beyond.

Double denim: Controversially, I love double denim. I know it has a bad rep, but it shouldn't. My Aligne denim picks pair perfectly with other items of the same material – and some even have matching pieces if you're craving a co-ord moment.

If you’re looking to curate the perfect capsule wardrobe with reliable denim, then look no further.

These are my denim must-haves, courtesy of Aligne…

Mid Rise Slim Flare Diamante Jeans Editor's note Party season is nearly upon us – and I, for one, can’t wait to enjoy some festive tipples. I can’t think of anything I’d want to wear more than these slim flare jeans embellished with vertical diamante stripes. Designed with just the right amount of stretch, they’re a comfortable showstopper. And as a lifelong fan of co-ords, I’ll be pairing with the matching Trish Diamante Denim Top .

£149/$200 at Aligne

Angelina Denim Bolero Editor's note Bolero’s made a grand return to fashion at the start of this year thanks to the likes of Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber . This denim bolero is a chic twist on the trend, perfect for leaning into the supermodel-approved look but staying warm now the weather has dipped. I adore how the boxy fit and curved sleeves marry together.

£119/$170 at Aligne

LB Roberta Knitted Polo Editor's note Denim doesn’t have to be serious, as this knitted polo with a contrast denim collar proves. It features a quarter placket and silver buttons (very on trend for AW25) and is designed to pair effortlessly with the matching LB Lucia Knitted Denim Trouser .

£149/$215 at Aligne

Hadley Studded Denim Mini Skirt Editor's note If you didn’t already get the memo, denim skirts are all the rage right now – and for good reason. They’ve been one of the most trusted wardrobe staples since the Nineties. This Aligne one is everything I seek in the style; one of the British brand’s flagship designs reimagined with studded detail – perfect for a night on the town, Nineties style.

£89/$130 at Aligne

Waterlilly Denim Maxi Dress Editor's note The ultimate day-to-night piece, this denim maxi dress from Aligne is as ideal for work as it is for elegant evening plans. The sleeveless design features a full, sweeping hem and classic jean-style front pocket. I’ll be pairing with pointed-toe stiletto boots.

£135/$185 at Aligne

High Rise Straight Leg Jeans Editor's note There’s a reason why Aligne is so famous for its denim – the jeans speak for themselves. These straight-leg ones are from its denim capsule and are a bestseller. They’re designed to skim the hips and thighs to create a flattering silhouette, whilst the straight-down finish adds a touch of cool.

£115/$150 at Aligne

Maeve Denim Boilersuit Editor's note I’ve been searching far and wide for the perfect denim boilersuit – and I think I’ve finally found it. One-piece suits like that are a failsafe outfit that never really goes out of fashion, and offers a multitude of dressing up or down options. The contrast red stitching on this Aligne edition adds a cool pop of colour, too.

£129 £64.49 at Aligne

