5 Leather pieces from Aligne that make instant fashion staples

Leather has an uncanny ability to transform an outfit from simple to statement, and that’s why it’s an ideal material to wear come the chilly autumn and winter months, when layering is key. Unlike other fashion items which come and go, pieces made of leather are durable, long-lasting and incredibly chic, making them well worth the investment.
Most people shop leather goods with the intention of keeping them firmly in rotation for years to come, reducing their need to buy cheaper alternatives (like PVC) that won’t stand the test of time. Key pieces like jackets, shirts and skirts can be styled in multiple ways, and through numerous seasons.
But don't just take our word for it: you only need look to the runways at London Fashion Week to see some of the industry's most stylish individuals wearing full leather looks this year. Take Romeo Beckham, for example, who strutted down the H&M runway in a full-clad, black leather outfit. Marking his runway debut, the star featured in the H&M&180 show held at 180 the Strand in Temple. And outside, on the streets of London, fashion aficionados gathered in daring looks, with lots donning leather for this year's industry events.
London-based womenswear label Aligne, which is renowned for its viral, sell-out blazer and crochet dress, has been quietly perfecting leather staples. From waistcoats to jackets, the brand has crafted some of its most popular pieces into leather looks, and just in time for cosy season.
How I chose the leather pieces from Aligne
- Price: Leather is one of the more expensive materials on the market, but I feel this edit is worth it for the quality
- Transitional: All of the pieces I’ve selected can be worn now and layered in the colder, winter months
- Versatility: I selected pieces that are versatile, making them worth the investment
Aligne’s best leather staples
I've rounded up the best leather staples from Aligne that you'll want to shop now - before they sell out.
