5 Leather pieces from Aligne that make instant fashion staples

Leather has an uncanny ability to transform an outfit from simple to statement, and that’s why it’s an ideal material to wear come the chilly autumn and winter months, when layering is key. Unlike other fashion items which come and go, pieces made of leather are durable, long-lasting and incredibly chic, making them well worth the investment.

Most people shop leather goods with the intention of keeping them firmly in rotation for years to come, reducing their need to buy cheaper alternatives (like PVC) that won’t stand the test of time. Key pieces like jackets, shirts and skirts can be styled in multiple ways, and through numerous seasons.

But don't just take our word for it: you only need look to the runways at London Fashion Week to see some of the industry's most stylish individuals wearing full leather looks this year. Take Romeo Beckham, for example, who strutted down the H&M runway in a full-clad, black leather outfit. Marking his runway debut, the star featured in the H&M&180 show held at 180 the Strand in Temple. And outside, on the streets of London, fashion aficionados gathered in daring looks, with lots donning leather for this year's industry events.

London-based womenswear label Aligne, which is renowned for its viral, sell-out blazer and crochet dress, has been quietly perfecting leather staples. From waistcoats to jackets, the brand has crafted some of its most popular pieces into leather looks, and just in time for cosy season.

Aligne's latest leather staples are must-haves for your new season wardrobe

How I chose the leather pieces from Aligne

Price: Leather is one of the more expensive materials on the market, but I feel this edit is worth it for the quality

Transitional: All of the pieces I've selected can be worn now and layered in the colder, winter months

Versatility: I selected pieces that are versatile, making them worth the investment

Aligne’s best leather staples

I've rounded up the best leather staples from Aligne that you'll want to shop now - before they sell out.

LB Frank Leather T-Shirt £249 AT ALIGNE In collaboration with Lucy Bronze, Aligne has upgraded the everyday tee into a statement wardrobe investment. You’re guaranteed to get plenty of wear from this piece, which has a boxy fit and panelling for a streamlined structure.

LB Alba Leather Shirt £329 AT ALIGNE This bonded leather shirt features a classic collar paired with a waisted silhouette, for a clean, polished look. We particularly love the autumnal burgundy colour.

Moto Collarless Leather Jacket £499 AT ALIGNE One of Aligne’s most signature pieces in its collection now comes in a buttery-soft, bonded leather. Effortlessly cool, we know this one will be a sure-fire sell out.

Daphne Waisted Leather Blazer £379 AT ALIGNE Another classic from the brand, the Daphne blazer has been worn by some of fashion’s favourite influencers and is now available in 100% leather. The clever back adjuster means that you can customise the fit, too.

Leo Leather Waistcoat £279 AT ALIGNE Versatile for several different occasions, from work to weekend drinks, a leather waistcoat is an investment piece worth making. The crew neckline and centre front buttons make this one feel ultra-modern.

