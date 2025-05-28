The Brit label everyone is wearing just dropped denim - and it's going to go fast

If there’s one brand I trust to make high-quality denim, it’s Aligne. I’m not alone - the women-led British label has quite the A-list of celebrity and influencer fans, from Katie Holmes to Rochelle Humes and Holly Willoughby, as well as style taste-makers Polly Sayer and Laura Maree Smith.
You may have spotted Aligne’s cult Daphne blazer all over your Instagram feed, or remember its sell-out reversible trench coat. Or perhaps you already own the denim Gabriella dress that arguably put the brand on the map - loved for its flattering fit and inclusive sizing.
Undeniably, Aligne is famous for its denim. But while it has long been known for stand-out styles such as the viral Markus jeans or its seasonal rhinestone styles come autumn/winter, this spring the label is completely overhauling its jeans collection.
Now, Aligne will offer a core range with five modern-classic fits: Loose Wide, Straight, Straight Flare, Slim Flare and Skinny.
Ginny Seymour, the brand’s ultra-impressive CEO (whose personal favourite is the Slim Flare, FYI), has shared a little about Aligne’s efforts to produce a collection that is long-wearing and sustainable.
As I’m sure many other women will attest, shopping for jeans can be downright painful - so I predict Aligne’s refined new collection will capture the attention of fashion girlies far and wide. Here’s what you can expect from the high street denim launch of the year…
For a clean, straight fit, you can’t go wrong with these - I’d say they’re the most classic interpretation of a straight-leg silhouette you can get, with a little room in the leg so they don’t cling and verge towards a slim fit.
I love Aligne’s branded patch to the back waistband, made from animal-free bio leather - a feature on every pair in every fit. Available in a chic ecru shade and the aforementioned ‘sky blue’ wash.
The Straight Flare has a subtle stretch to it, making it ultra-comfy and easy to move in. While there’s a slightly flared shape, it’s minimal, keeping the look modern. Available in a deep indigo wash, and ‘lake blue’ - a slightly-worn mid-blue.
A more classic flared jean with an elongated silhouette, these are guaranteed to make you look taller - with a more confident flared cut at the knee to give shape. Available in ‘ocean blue’, a classic deep blue wash, and ‘jet black’ - a pure black wash with zero fade.
Your classic skinny jeans, with just enough stretch for comfort and flexibility - while maintaining a sturdiness that feels current. Available in the aforementioned washes ‘ocean blue’ and ‘thunder grey’.
