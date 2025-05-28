The Brit label everyone is wearing just dropped denim - and it's going to go fast

If there’s one brand I trust to make high-quality denim, it’s Aligne. I’m not alone - the women-led British label has quite the A-list of celebrity and influencer fans, from Katie Holmes to Rochelle Humes and Holly Willoughby, as well as style taste-makers Polly Sayer and Laura Maree Smith.

You may have spotted Aligne’s cult Daphne blazer all over your Instagram feed, or remember its sell-out reversible trench coat. Or perhaps you already own the denim Gabriella dress that arguably put the brand on the map - loved for its flattering fit and inclusive sizing.

Aligne is known for their signature denim staples

Undeniably, Aligne is famous for its denim. But while it has long been known for stand-out styles such as the viral Markus jeans or its seasonal rhinestone styles come autumn/winter, this spring the label is completely overhauling its jeans collection.

Now, Aligne will offer a core range with five modern-classic fits: Loose Wide, Straight, Straight Flare, Slim Flare and Skinny.

Ginny Seymour, the brand’s ultra-impressive CEO (whose personal favourite is the Slim Flare, FYI), has shared a little about Aligne’s efforts to produce a collection that is long-wearing and sustainable.

“We travelled to Turkey to visit mills and find a manufacturer that shares our values, ultimately partnering with a high-end producer using the Jeanologia technology, which reduces water usage by 80%,” she says. “We worked closely with a denim specialist to refine every detail, from months of fittings to extensive wash testing to create a range women can truly rely on. These pieces are designed to move with you, last with you, and become part of your everyday life.” Ginny Seymour, Aligne CEO

As I’m sure many other women will attest, shopping for jeans can be downright painful - so I predict Aligne’s refined new collection will capture the attention of fashion girlies far and wide. Here’s what you can expect from the high street denim launch of the year…

Aligne’s five new jeans styles, explained

The Loose Wide fit

Low Rise Loose Wide-Leg Jeans © Aligne £99 AT ALIGNE This is a relaxed shape with a little extra length - so perfect if you prefer your jeans to really reach the floor (depending on your height, of course). I’d describe this as a softer denim, with more of a lived-in finish. Available in the ‘powder blue’ wash, which feels summer-y and fresh, and ‘thunder sky’ - a worn-in nearly-black tone.

The Straight fit

High Rise Straight Leg Jeans © Aligne £99 AT ALIGNE For a clean, straight fit, you can’t go wrong with these - I’d say they’re the most classic interpretation of a straight-leg silhouette you can get, with a little room in the leg so they don’t cling and verge towards a slim fit. I love Aligne’s branded patch to the back waistband, made from animal-free bio leather - a feature on every pair in every fit. Available in a chic ecru shade and the aforementioned ‘sky blue’ wash.

The Straight Flare fit

Mid Rise Straight Flare Jeans © Aligne £99 AT ALIGNE The Straight Flare has a subtle stretch to it, making it ultra-comfy and easy to move in. While there’s a slightly flared shape, it’s minimal, keeping the look modern. Available in a deep indigo wash, and ‘lake blue’ - a slightly-worn mid-blue.

The Slim Flare fit

Mid Rise Slim Flare Jeans £99 AT ALIGNE A more classic flared jean with an elongated silhouette, these are guaranteed to make you look taller - with a more confident flared cut at the knee to give shape. Available in ‘ocean blue’, a classic deep blue wash, and ‘jet black’ - a pure black wash with zero fade.

The Skinny fit

Mid Rise Skinny Jeans © Aligne £99 AT ALIGNE Your classic skinny jeans, with just enough stretch for comfort and flexibility - while maintaining a sturdiness that feels current. Available in the aforementioned washes ‘ocean blue’ and ‘thunder grey’.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.