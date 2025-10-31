7 affordable diamond jewellery pieces that look luxurious – and instantly upgrade your style

Jewellery holds a unique magnetism that no other accessory does. The intrinsic, and often sentimental, value of precious metals and gemstones in a style that tells part of our story – without us having to say a word – is something that many people hold in sacred regard.

And one of the biggest shifts in the jewellery industry in recent years has been the rise of lab-grown diamonds. With the same chemical and physical brilliance as mined stones, but costing ten to 40 per cent less, the boom is rooted in these gems enabling budgets to stretch further, without compromising on gleam.

One new lab-grown diamond collection to have on your radar is the latest drop from 886, a jewellery label that was launched in 2022 by Britain’s oldest coinmaker, The Royal Mint. For more than a thousand years, The Royal Mint has struck the coins of British monarchs, beginning with Alfred the Great and leading up to the present with King Charles III.

Now, through its jewellery arm 886, it is producing accessories with timelessness in mind – including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, pendants and chokers.

Why we love 886 by The Royal Mint’s new lab-grown diamond collection

Named the Teardrop collection, 886’s latest range uses only lab-grown diamonds set in solid 18 carat yellow gold. This gold is exclusively recovered from UK e-waste using pioneering chemistry at The Royal Mint’s site in South Wales – which just so happens to be the only place in the world where the UK’s coins are made.

Creative Director Dominic Jones says: “The silhouette for Teardrop is a continuation of a shape that repeats throughout the 886 collections, which originated in the cross section of bullion bars in a nod to our heritage at The Royal Mint. Here, the profile is distorted and refined.”

Dominic continues: “The symbolism came from the saying ‘we laughed at our problems and cried at our joys’ which to me is a celebration of life. The Teardrop in this collection represents the outpouring of emotion and love during life's milestone moments, where we often see tears as expressions of overwhelming joy in celebration.”

The Teardrop range is home to earrings, bracelets and necklaces, all adorned by lab-grown diamonds. It also includes 886’s first range of diamond rings, which are perfect for engagements across four gem cuts of emerald, oval, round and a trilogy design.

What does lab-grown diamond mean?

A lab-grown diamond is a stone created in a laboratory using advanced technology that replicates the natural geological processes that bring diamonds to fruition. These gems are physically, chemically and optically identical to mined ones.

To most, they are visually and structurally indistinguishable. The recent boom in popularity is thanks to lab-grown diamonds being an ethical, sustainable and often more affordable alternative to mined stones, whilst still looking brilliant.

Are lab-grown diamonds real diamonds?

As lab-grown diamonds share identical physical, chemical and optical properties with mined ones, they are classed as real diamonds.

How is this possible, we hear you ask? The advanced technology that they are created from replicates the intense heat and pressure found deep within the earth. These methods include Chemical Vapour Deposition and High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) environments.

Our top picks from 886’s Teardrop collection…

Trilogy Diamond Engagement Ring Editor's note Searching for an engagement ring for a bohemian (and diamond-loving) bride-to-be? Look no further. This trilogy features two 6.00mm x 4.00mm lab-grown diamonds diamonds, set alongside a central 8.50mm x 6.50mm stone. £4,495 at 886

Teardrop Diamond Necklace Editor's note Elegant and unique in equal measure, this necklace is the perfect companion for occasionwear. Think cocktail dresses, scoop-neck blouses and silk capes. £3,995 at 886

Teardrop Diamond Drop Earrings Editor's note For ultimate style harmony, pair these stunning drop earrings with the above necklace. With six 3.50mm lab-grown diamonds in total, they offer elegance and opulence. £1,495 at 886

Emerald Cut Diamond Engagement Ring Editor's note Somewhat of a modern classic, this emerald cut engagement ring offers a fresh spin on tradition. The brilliant 7.00mm x 5.00mm stone is set within, and bordered by, 18 carat yellow gold. £2,295 at 886

Teardrop Diamond Large Tennis Bracelet Editor's note A classic curved silhouette, this tennis bracelet sits delicately on the wrist and lets the loop of 4.50mm lab-grown diamonds do all the talking. £6,995 at 886

Teardrop Diamond Hoop Earrings Editor's note For understated elegance in the form of hoops, your search ends here. These will add stylistic flair to your day-to-day jewellery rotation. £1,295 at 886

Teardrop Diamond Large Pendant with Small Belcher 18inch Chain Editor's note This dainty necklace delivers a shot of dopamine. The 6.80mm lab-grown diamond is encased in solid gold that accentuates its brilliance.

£3,495 at 886

