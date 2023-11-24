The best Christmas gifts for luxury jewellery lovers 2023

I’ve said it once before and I will say it again- thoughtful jewellery is the ultimate gift to give and receive no matter what the occasion.

There’s something extra special about having a sentimental keepsake from a loved one. If you’re like me and are looking for the perfect jewellery piece to gift this Christmas, then consult my list of favourite luxe jewellery delights for the lovers, mothers, brothers and others in your life.

How we chose the pieces:

Price: From designer statements to quiet luxury keepsakes I have chosen a range of products from various price points however they all reside under the 'luxury' category. Because of the materials and precious gems used in some of these products, some are at a higher price point than others.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the 8th time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost 5 years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

30 Montaigne Choker Dior Divinely extravagant in all the right ways this Dior necklace is something special. Made from made with a gold-finish metal chain this statement piece is just right for the person in your life who loves to stand out. £530.00 AT DIOR

Lucy Williams T-Bar Chain Necklace Missoma Missoma has a huge collection of bijoux delights but this classic gold medium-weight necklace is a favourite for sure. This piece is the perfect addition to any plain outfit and can be worn with a plain t-shirt or exposed over a crew neck knit. Personally, I think the mothers in your life would love this glistening keepsake.

£239.00 £143.40 AT MISSOMA

Pandora ME Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl Bracelet Pandora A classic charm bracelet with a dignified twist. Designed to be worn on its own or with attachable charms, this gift is the gift that keeps on giving as new charms can be added to change the vibe. If you want extra brownie points (because that's what the holiday season is all about right?) add in an engraved charm with a heartfelt message to make things extra special.

£125.00 £87.50 AT PANDORA

Beam Small silver-tone earrings Alexander McQueen Timeless and elegant these architectural silver Alexander McQueen earrings are so beautiful they deserve to become a family heirloom. £420.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Lucrece pearl necklace Vivienne Westwood You can’t go wrong with an iconic motif from one of the fashion world's most notable brands. I am in love with this Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace so much so that I have already added it to my own cart. The famous crystal-encrusted orb paired with the equally iconic safety pin screams fashion insider in all the right ways.

£205.00 AT VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

Tennis Necklace VRAI With Google searches for lab-grown diamond tennis necklaces doubling in the last 12 months, you'll find it hard to give this gift and not get a squeal of excitement in return. Made from 14k white gold and polished by hand this twinkling delight is as elegant as it gets. Designed to be worn with basically everything the classic tennis necklace is a style forever on trend.

£13,917.00 AT VRAI

Pearl Necklace With Red Glitter Heart Bimba Y Lola I love a bold statement piece and this pearl necklace with a chunky red glitter heart is a showstopper in its own right. I love how the chunky pearls are paired with equally chunky gold finishes to create an eye-catching dinner party talking point. Personally, I would gift this to my beau, because nothing says ‘I love you’ quite like a big ole love heart.

£85.00 AT BIMBA Y LOLA

Sphere Earth Ring Homer If you have a Frank Ocean fan in your life then this ring from the seven-time Grammy-winning artists brand Homer reeks of thoughtfulness. Available in 10 colourways, the Sphere Earth Ring is finished in hand-painted enamel and is constructed from rhodium-plated recycled 925 silver, packing a quality punch to last a lifetime.

£433.00 AT HOMER

Millenia necklace Swarovski I am in love with this green-hued crystal necklace for reasons that need no explanation. Perfect for party season and deserving of a gown to go with, this elegant showstopper is destined for compliments.

£330.00 AT SWAROVSKI

14ct Gold Pearl Halo Hoop Earrings Melisa Joy Manning You can never go amiss with a hoop earring, especially when adorned with pearls. Easily dressed up for a date night dinner in town or dressed down with a casual cosy ‘fit, these hoops are the ultimate go-to.

£700.00 AT LIBERTY

Asymmetric Multi-Stone Drop Earrings Grainne Morton These earrings present a unique and artistic take on traditional designs. For jewellery lovers, these earrings offer a stripped-back version of Morton's signature style, making them more versatile for everyday wear. The inclusion of various charms like the antique glass eye, cameo carving, shell, and multi-coloured gems adds an element of intrigue and whimsy. £272.00 AT LIBERTY

Gold-tone crystal earrings Saint Laurent I love these Saint Laurent earrings because they exude a fabulous '80s vibe, perfectly capturing the essence of the AW23 collection. The gold-tone rippled metal gives them a bold and glamorous look, while the half-spheres adorned with sparkling crystals add a touch of sophistication. Picture pairing them with a tailored blazer and high-waisted trousers or a vintage-inspired dress. For jewellery lovers, these earrings are appealing to those who appreciate retro aesthetics and bold statements in their jewellery collection. £660.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Long Vine crystal and enamel ring Bea Bongiasca Bea Bongiasca's fashion-girl approved 'You're So Vine!' collection is absolutely captivating. The glossy black enamel coating adds a touch of modernity and sophistication to the ring, providing a sleek contrast to the crowning glory of the marquise-cut rock crystal. Its bold design and intricate details make it perfect for occasions where you want the focus to be on your jewellery. £500.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

You're A Star Statement Necklace Kate Spade The 'You're A Star' statement necklace from Kate Spade is truly enchanting, a perfect accessory to enhance one's star power. It could beautifully complement an evening dress or elevate a casual look, adding a touch of sophistication. It suits those who appreciate bold yet elegant pieces. £345.00 AT KATE SPADE

Silver-tone Crystal Earrings Oscar De La Renta The silver-tone construction of these Oscar de la Renta earrings, shaped into sweet bows, is not only charming but also versatile. When it comes to styling, I envision these earrings as the centrepiece of a sophisticated evening ensemble. A sleek updo or a classic hairstyle would ensure the earrings take centre stage and draw attention to their intricate design. £425 AT NET-A-PORTER

