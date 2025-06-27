The historic Royal Mint jewellery brand to have on your fashion radar

The night sky, in all its celestial navy hues and glimmering constellations, makes for perfect viewing… and wearing.

That’s why it’s a jewellery theme loved by British icons, such as the Princess of Wales, who has made inky blues and silvers a solid part of her rotation.

Cosmic cobalt and celestial shimmers, in all their natural beauty, are also the subject of 886 by The Royal Mint’s Orrery collection – and this is a brand and range you definitely want to have on your fashion radar.

886 is a jewellery label that was launched in 2022 by Britain’s oldest coinmaker, The Royal Mint. The brands share a name, but the jewellery arm’s numerical classification comes from the year the mint first produced coins for the monarch.

886 was launched by The Royal Mint in 2022

For more than a thousand years, The Royal Mint has struck the medallions of British monarchs, beginning with Alfred the Great and leading up to the present with King Charles III.

Fast forward to modern day, 886 has combined its millennia of coin-making skills with sustainable craftsmanship for its classic and timeless heirlooms, which include necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, pendants and chokers.

Since its launch, the brand has collaborated with the best of British artists and designers, such as fashion icons Stella McCartney and Elton John, and dressed the best of British talent, such as Lily Allen, James Norton and Raffey Cassidy.

Other celebrities who have worn the brand are Ruth Wilson, Cora Corre and Olivia Dean.

Each 886 piece embodies discreet luxury and timeless elegance, crafted in precious metals such as sterling silver, 9ct and 18ct yellow gold - and such is the case for its new Orrery collection.

The range was inspired by its namesake, which is a mechanised instrument tracking celestial movements. Each piece is uniquely made from the label’s sustainable gold recovered from e-waste at its plant in Wales, or silver recovered from end of life medical X-ray films.

HELLO!’s standout picks from the Orrery collection

Our standout picks are the dainty Shooting Star Ring made from sterling silver, which we’re pairing with the matching Shooting Star Studs. For a mixed metal moment, 886 has curated pieces that fuse gold and silver, such as the Shooting Star Band Ring, Night Sky Drop Earrings and made-to-order Night Sky Choker.

The Orrery collection was inspired by the mechanised celestial movements

Dominic Jones, Creative Director at 886, says: “The Royal Mint was created as a trusted place to store value through materials; 886 explores the idea of jewellery as a wearable asset, in beautiful, classic pieces that will retain their value for multiple generations.

“The fundamentals of what we're doing are contemporary. The structure of what we're doing is contemporary. The lens in which we're doing things as contemporary. I am a contemporary designer. I think it's less about trying, more about doing.”

