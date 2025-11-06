The Brit label everyone is wearing just dropped a party range – and it's inspired by New York cool-girls

Everyone’s favourite East London fashion brand Aligne has unveiled its party collection for the upcoming festive season. There’s not many labels that have UK fashion girls in a chokehold quite like it. And now, structured satin, elevated borg jackets, mohair knit sets and lace accents are all taking centre stage.

It was Aligne’s tailoring that put it on the map upon its 2020 launch. The brand’s iconic Daphne Waisted Blazer was an immediate sell-out upon its launch in January this year, with the second drop totting up a waitlist of over 2,500. The defined, fitted silhouette nipped in the perfect amount at the waist, before splitting off for a sculpting effect. Among its other tailoring heroes are the smart Edie Flare Tailored Trouser and Leo Long Waistcoat.

Every item from Aligne has that cool-girl feel without being too try-hard. So, when I saw that the women-led brand had released a party season capsule, I got ready to take notes.

Named Shaken Nights, the collection is inspired by the trendsetting women of New York – confident, cinematic and dressed to dazzle. The range (and the campaign CEO Ginny Seymour launched to promote it) oozes with late-night glamour through a Wes Anderson lens. It’s composed and elevated, but still playful.

Aligne's Shaken Nights party collection is inspired by the trendsetting women of New York

In true Aligne style, it is a maximalist approach to festive dressing that’s eminently refined. Shaken Nights is home to the brand’s bestselling silhouettes but with a new edge – such as its Paisley dress, which has been reimagined in a premium satin for evening wearing.

There’s also sheer textures, glistening colourways and softness weaved in, allowing for contrasting textures that just work together. In short, the collection mirrors the eclectic polish of the Big Apple on a winter night.

Here are my top picks from Aligne's chic Shaken Nights collection…

Jorja Puff Sleeve Top Editor's note Texture, shape and a deliciously rich hue of navy marry in this top. The sartorial impact of a puff sleeve cannot be understated – and Aligne knows this. This blouse is a multitasker, too; wear smart with a pair of tailored trousers for work, or pair with a satin skirt for your work Christmas party.

Ari Lace Satin Slip Skirt Editor's note Lace trims have been all the rage this year – and this mid-rise navy satin slip skirt with a black lace hem leans into the trend, but with a New York edge thanks to the inky colours almost blending into each other. I’ll be pairing it with the aforementioned puff sleeve top – a look that I reckon Carrie Bradshaw would approve of. £129 at Aligne

Blaze Satin Party Dress Editor's note If you’re looking to make a statement at a party this festive season, then look no further. This high-neck, low waisted mini dress is the perfect balance of chic and unique. I love how it plays with structure, giving a classic silhouette a modern edge.

Figaro Satin Trouser Editor's note I told you: Aligne is renowned for its tailoring. And if you didn’t think satin could be oh-so structured, think again. These Figaro trousers are high-waisted in steel blue with a sleek fit that stays consistently slim down the leg. I’ll be pairing them with stiletto boots and a black mesh top.

Eme Lace Satin Top Editor's note I love this rich, burnt orange hue – which Aligne is calling ‘cognac’. It contrasts perfectly with the ivory lace trim. And with adjustable ties for a personalised finish, I’ll be wearing this cami with everything from baggy jeans to elegant skirts, as well as layering it over tailored button-up shirts.

Francine Borg Jacket Editor's note I tend to shy away from borg jackets over fear they may dress-down an outfit – but there’s no worry of that with Aligne’s Francine design. In an inky navy hue, the boxy silhouette echoes the brand’s tailoring roots, whilst the premium material means it’s as cosy as it is elevated.

Hattie Mohair Knitted Skirt Editor's note Baby pink deserves a slot in your winter wardrobe. This soft mohair maxi skirt has a subtle flared silhouette that’s perfect for dressing up with heels to lengthen your legs. And what better way to wear it than with the matching Henny Mohair Knitted Jumper?

