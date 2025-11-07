Best winter sunglasses that are totally worth the investment

Winter sun calls for more than cosy knits - your sunglasses are just as essential. Frosty light can be harsh, so chic, comfortable frames are a must. Whether heading out on a low-key country walk or gliding down Portobello on a busy Saturday, statement shades keep your cool, brooding aura intact - and discreetly shield you from awkward morning eye contact when riotously hungover.
Naturally, being the unapologetic, avid materialists that we are, we always gravitate towards the luxury labels. Brands such as Gucci, Celine, Fendi, Ferragamo and many other notable names are saturated with striking shades ripe for the picking.
There were several stand-out sunglasses trends that emerged from the autumn/winter 2025 runways. Earth tones and blue lenses reigned supreme, while retro aviators retained their grip on the style crowd (think Nina Ricci, Ann Demeulemeester and Mark Gong.) Mysterious, blacked-out options were also ubiquitous, with Saint Laurent, Coperni, Balenciaga and Sacai flying the flag for impenetrably dark, enigmatic styles.
From oversized, LA-inspired silhouettes to razor-thin frames designed for the coolly aloof Hackney dweller, there are ample options to peruse this winter.
In short? There’s no better time to select your forever pair of designer shades. Discover our favourites below.
Best winter sunglasses to shop now:
