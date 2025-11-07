Best winter sunglasses that are totally worth the investment

Winter sun calls for more than cosy knits - your sunglasses are just as essential. Frosty light can be harsh, so chic, comfortable frames are a must. Whether heading out on a low-key country walk or gliding down Portobello on a busy Saturday, statement shades keep your cool, brooding aura intact - and discreetly shield you from awkward morning eye contact when riotously hungover.

Naturally, being the unapologetic, avid materialists that we are, we always gravitate towards the luxury labels. Brands such as Gucci, Celine, Fendi, Ferragamo and many other notable names are saturated with striking shades ripe for the picking.

© Imaxtree Nina Ricci AW25

There were several stand-out sunglasses trends that emerged from the autumn/winter 2025 runways. Earth tones and blue lenses reigned supreme, while retro aviators retained their grip on the style crowd (think Nina Ricci, Ann Demeulemeester and Mark Gong.) Mysterious, blacked-out options were also ubiquitous, with Saint Laurent, Coperni, Balenciaga and Sacai flying the flag for impenetrably dark, enigmatic styles.

From oversized, LA-inspired silhouettes to razor-thin frames designed for the coolly aloof Hackney dweller, there are ample options to peruse this winter.

In short? There’s no better time to select your forever pair of designer shades. Discover our favourites below.

Best winter sunglasses to shop now:

SL 557 Shade Saint Laurent Didn't you hear? Chartreuse is in - and Saint Laurent is ahead of the game with its razor-thin SL 557 Shades that radiate 90s nostalgia. Complete with 100 per cent UV/UVB protection. £320.00 AT SAINT LAURENT

Gancini Sunglasses Ferragamo Crafted in Acetate Renew, a sustainable blend of bio-plastic and recycled materials, featuring vegetable-based lenses, Ferragamo's oval shades are for eco-friendly shoppers with a taste for luxury. Tiger eye frames, solid brown lenses and anti-UV and scratch-resistant qualities make for a must-have pick.



£ 330.00 AT FERRAGAMO

Izia Sunglasses Chloé Tap into Seventies style with a helping hand from Chloé. The brand's XL Izia sunglasses are a tortoiseshell dream - featuring a timeless yet on-trend aviator style and thick arms. Bigger is better, after all. £340.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Rectangular-Frame Tortoiseshell Ccetate Sunglasses Miu Miu Available in two tempting colourways, Miu Miu's charmingly skinny shades fitted with lightly-tinted lenses and rectangular frames lean into Y2K nostalgia - ideal for avid 00s enthusiasts. £340.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Luz Aviator Sunglasses Jimmy Fairly The Luz Aviator Sunglasses from Jimmy Fairly blend a sleek burgundy cellulose‑acetate frame with refined detailing: transparent temple reinforcements and full UVA/UVB protection for sunlit drives. A functional fashion statement. £135.00 AT JIMMY FAIRLY

LO796S 74466 Sunglasses Longchamp Made from plant-based resin, Longchamp's seriously stylish sunnies are the only statement shades you need this season. The perfect pop of colour when an all-black outfit is on the agenda. £160.00 AT LONGCHAMP

