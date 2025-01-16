Best ski accessories for a stellar alpine getaway

Love it or hate it, you can’t deny that skiing is the chicest form of exercise. And with that, comes the need to pack accordingly.

Before jetting off your chosen resort, be it Val d'Isere or Vail, one must carefully curate their snow-ready attire. Unlike a weekend beach jolly, a ski trip is no time to pack light. Think gloves, goggles, helmets, neck warmers - even poles for those who want the works.

Take it from the pros. Kendall Jenner is rarely seen without her Y2K shades when gallivanting in Aspen while on the border, Victoria Beckham clung to her Chanel on the lifts in Whistler. Novices fear not, as a great outfit can also detract from the fact that you never made it past the pizza stage of skiing.

Thankfully, there are plenty of brands to take your skiwear arsenal up a notch. From classics like Helly Hansen and The North Face to cult favourites such as Perfect Moment and Arc’teryx, discover the best ski accessories below.

Best ski accessories for 2025:

Line Mine Pro L Snow Goggles Oakley The 'Oakley Line Miner Pro' goggles for winter 2025 offer enhanced optical clarity and a wider field of view thanks to the fusion of two lens layers. Available in medium and large fits, they come with two interchangeable lenses: the Prizm Snow Sapphire Iridium for sunny to overcast conditions, and the Prizm Iced lens for flat light and poor visibility, improving terrain definition. The easy lens change system uses clips and magnets for secure swaps. Made from bio-resin and recycled materials, the goggles are also prescription-glasses friendly and come with a protective case, blending style, performance and sustainability. £259.00 AT OAKLEY

Icon Low Nylon Boots Moon Boot Moon Boots are a classic, both on and off the slopes. London dwellers may have noticed an influx of these cosy kicks dominate the city since winter started, primarily sported by Hackney girls wanting to spice up their street style. Available in several colours, these astronaut-esque boots boast an insulated, fit with a lightweight mid sole and suction pads on the rubber tread sole that promise expert ground control. £150.00 AT MOON BOOT

Oxus Poles Black Crows Perfect for those who prefer skiing all day over heading to Folie Deuce after lunch, the 'Oxus' poles are designed for long descents, touring, and aggressive skiing, offering a perfect balance of lightness and durability. These pink-black gems promise easy handling, while the harness-inspired strap stays secure with a sturdy cap. The flexible basket adapts to varying terrain, allowing you to forget about life as you focus on the slopes. £99.00 AT BLACK CROWS

Après Mittens Perfect Moment Did someone say après? Ensure her next skiing sojourn is the chicest yet with these fun mittens from It-girl brand Perfect Moment. Consider us starry-eyed. £100.00 AT PERFECT MOMENT

Rho Headband Arc'teryx Like Moon Boot, Arc'teryx is another brand that's garnered a cult following among East London's style set. The label's 'Rho' headband is available in a wearable khaki green hue, ideal for keeping your locks at bay while you sashay down the slopes. Crafted from brushed microfleece, a stretch material made from wicking yarns, this piece can slot nearly under a helmet for an added layer of warmth. £36.00 AT ARC'TERYX

SK4 Advanced Compression Light Women Skiing Knee-high socks Falke Falke's ski socks offer light cushioning for control and speed, with compression for better circulation and an optimised fit. Featuring ski-specific shin and ankle cushioning, they boast moisture-wicking three-layer construction to keep feet dry and blister-free. The Merino wool mix provides insulation and odour resistance, while the female fit is tailored to narrower feet with a true L/R design for optimal comfort.

Brigade Index Unisex Helmet Salomon The shining new 'Brigade Index' by Salomon is a game-changer in ski and snowboard helmets, being the first fully recyclable option on the market. Crafted from at least 96 per cent materials of the same origin, it offers top-tier safety and style without compromise. When it’s time to retire the helmet, it can be fully recycled - proving that thoughtful design can make a big impact on both performance and sustainability. Better yet, the lining can be taken out easily for the weekly wash. £110.00 AT SALOMON

Women's Montana Ski Mittens North Face If, like us, you've loyally clung to your ski mittens since childhood, then it may be time for a new pair. These warming gloves are made with recycled materials to reduce waste and minimise environmental impact. They feature a durable water-repellent finish, synthetic fill for warmth in damp conditions, and waterproof fabric to keep you dry. Breathable technology regulates body temperature, while windproof construction blocks chill, ensuring comfort and protection in various weather conditions. £60.00 AT THE NORTH FACE

HH Merino 2.0 Neck Gaiter Helly Hansen Save yourself the annual siblings battle over whose neck warmer is whose with this vibrant aqua piece by Helly Hansen. This 100 per cent merino neck warmer with the brand's iconic logo offers thermoregulation and odour control qualities, crafted from certified ZQ wool. A colourful accent to add to your all-black ski getup. £30.00 AT HELLY HENSEN

Bum Bag Micro Rains Prefer to go without a backpack? Look to Rain's futuristic silver bum bag, made from the brand's signature waterproof PU fabric and designer for carrying the essentials. A main compartment fitted with a mesh enclose is perfect for storing your belongings during a long, leisurely ski or aprés session. £49.00 AT RAINS

How we chose:

Style : While the majority of pieces hail from womenswear pieces, we've included a selection of genderless picks for all tastes. Regardless, these options are geared towards the chicest skiers.

: While the majority of pieces hail from womenswear pieces, we've included a selection of genderless picks for all tastes. Regardless, these options are geared towards the chicest skiers. Price: Ranging from £30 to £260, our product picks are suitable for wallets of all shapes and sizes.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.