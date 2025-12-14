Ruched loafers are officially in - shop our favourites

From Miu Miu to Saint Laurent, we've rounded up the best ruched loafers to add to your wish list so you can step in style this season

YSL ruched loafers© Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Once winter arrives, it’s unfortunately time to retire our ballet flats to avoid soaked socks and frozen toes. But when you need a sleek, smart shoe, something dressier than a trainer but more walkable than a heel, there’s one style that reliably steps back into the spotlight: the loafer.

Recent seasons have seen the classic loafer shape reimagined into a softer silhouette. The latest evolution? Ruched loafers. While the traditional loafer often brings to mind emergency pit stops for blister plasters, with its firm, structured sides notorious for digging into ankles, this new iteration is refreshingly different. Ruched loafers skip the usual "breaking-in" phase altogether.

Model wearing jeans, ruched loafers, and brown suede jacket© Getty Images
Ruched loafers are the latest iteration peppering the street style set

A far more comfortable departure from the sharp-edged classic, ruched loafers offer a soft, supple silhouette. Their signature details include gently gathered edges, thin leather uppers, and flexible, unstructured backs that snug the heel without digging in. And although they may still carry the familiar penny saddle and accent stitching, they trade rigid soles for thin, pliable ones with smooth finishing. The result is a chic, lived-in look that doesn't sacrifice the polished feel of a loafer.

While ruched loafers are now peppering the fashion frontlines, their renaissance was courtesy of the recent runways. During Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2025 show, loafers appeared with softly ruched leather sides, while Saint Laurent unveiled plush suede takes on the trend. The silhouette also surfaced at Gucci, and its versatility extended into warmer months as Prada showcased supple leather versions with scrunched sides for spring/summer 2025.

Miu Miu ruched loafers© Getty Images
Miu Miu ruched loafers

Some designs feature foldable heels that transition seamlessly into ultra-comfortable mules, while others lean into subtle moccasin-inspired detailing. And although sleek black leather remains a favourite, there's an abundance of earthy tones too. If you prefer the structured profile of a classic loafer, you can opt for a lug sole or stick to a traditional penny silhouette.

Best ruched loafers to shop now:

  • Saint Laurent loafers© Saint Laurent

    Le Loafer Logo-Embellished Leather Loafers

    Saint Laurent

    These Saint Laurent loafers reimagine the classic penny style with their ruched edges. The maison's logo emblem is adorned with a tonal hardware plaque on the front for a sleek finish.

  • Miu Miu ruched loafers© Miu Miu

    Buffalo Leather Loafers

    Miu Miu

    These loafers feature supple buffalo leather with a gathered design. They are the ultimate preppy staple for the office.

  • Brown supple loafers© &OtherStories

    Penny Loafers

    &OtherStories

    This style is crafted from supple suede in a rich brown hue that pairs perfectly with a maxi skirt or a pair of slouchy jeans.

  • Loewe loafers© Loewe

    Campo Croc-Effect Leather Loafers

    Loewe

    These wine-red loafers feature croc-effect uppers with round toes and a glossy finish. Style them with a monochromatic outfit for a striking pop of seasonal colour.

  • Massimo Duti brown loafers© Massimo Duti

    Soft Penny Loafers

    Massimo Duti

    These brown loafers are crafted from goatskin with a leather lining and insole. The gathered detail adds a soft finish to the shoe.

  • Russell & Bromley loafers© Russell & Bromley

    Maltby Moccasin Loafer

    Russell & Bromley

    Designed with a softly structured silhouette, these loafers feature a ruched almond toe with classic moccasin stitching.

  • Reformation loafers© Reformation

    Francine Ruched Loafer

    Reformation

    This chocolate brown design retains the classic glossy finish with ruched detailing. Dress them down with a casual jean or up with a midi skirt for the office.

  • Tony Bianco loafers© Tony Bianco

    Gatsby Vanilla Venice

    Tony Bianco

    In this chic vanilla venice hue, these Tony Bianco loafers feature a round toe-shape, subtle scrunch detailing, and a subtle 2.5cm heel.

How we chose:

Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from beloved retail brands to luxury labels. 

Style: Ranging from cutting-edge Saint Laurent designs to trendy high street gems, this round-up offers an array of cute styles to note.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Other Topics
More The Wish List
See more
Read More