Whether you’re jetting off to Whistler, Verbier or Courchevel, an uber-snug, uber-chic ski jumper is top of the packing list.

Essential for both in-chalet and on-slope wear, ski jumpers have the ability to transform a snow-ready ensemble. Cue the kitsch prints, creamy colourways and festive fairisle designs, all ripe and ready to sheath your pro-skiing self in warmth this season.

No brand has dominated the past few ski seasons quite like Perfect Moment, the Chamonix-based label which continues to clad influencers and editors in celestial prints and cosy textures. Likewise, fellow It-girl label My Sunday Ski is championing luxurious cashmere for winter, marrying fashion and functionality one jumper at a time.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner in Chanel

Not forgetting high street heroes such as Reiss and Joules, who offer up affordable options for those on a pre-Christmas shoestring.

Ski jumpers have been championed by leading ladies from Princess Diana to Bridget Jones. High neck silhouettes are complemented but thick, insulation weaves and punny slogans, smoothing taking the wearer from button lift to bar.

© Perfect Moment It-girl brands like Perfect Moment are popular picks in the Alps

Browse the best ski jumpers up for grabs and kit yourself out in divinely comfort before you hit the slopes in the utmost style this winter.

Best ski jumpers for hitting the slopes in style: