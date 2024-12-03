Whether you’re jetting off to Whistler, Verbier or Courchevel, an uber-snug, uber-chic ski jumper is top of the packing list.
Essential for both in-chalet and on-slope wear, ski jumpers have the ability to transform a snow-ready ensemble. Cue the kitsch prints, creamy colourways and festive fairisle designs, all ripe and ready to sheath your pro-skiing self in warmth this season.
You may also like
No brand has dominated the past few ski seasons quite like Perfect Moment, the Chamonix-based label which continues to clad influencers and editors in celestial prints and cosy textures. Likewise, fellow It-girl label My Sunday Ski is championing luxurious cashmere for winter, marrying fashion and functionality one jumper at a time.
Not forgetting high street heroes such as Reiss and Joules, who offer up affordable options for those on a pre-Christmas shoestring.
Ski jumpers have been championed by leading ladies from Princess Diana to Bridget Jones. High neck silhouettes are complemented but thick, insulation weaves and punny slogans, smoothing taking the wearer from button lift to bar.
You may also like
Browse the best ski jumpers up for grabs and kit yourself out in divinely comfort before you hit the slopes in the utmost style this winter.
Best ski jumpers for hitting the slopes in style:
Chevron Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater
Perfect Moment
Perfect Moment's striking knit is the embodiment of go big or go home. Rule the runs in style courtesy of the brand's printed gem, complete with a Woolmark-certified Merino wool construction, a rib-knit hem, cuffs and a turtleneck to elevate any all-black look.
Ski Sunday Cashmere Wool Jumper
Jumper 1234
Elevate your après-ski attire with a classic ski jumper complete with striped dolman sleeves, an easy-wear rounded neckline and 'Ski Sunday' intarsia across the front. Oh, and it's cashmere of course.
Cropped Ski Turtleneck Sweater
Ellsworth + Ivey
Turn out a retro style moment in this cropped knit option from Ellsworth + Ivey. Featuring a rollneck and the word 'ski' in large lettering, this piece is a failsafe pick for those needing some knitwear inspo.
Clementine Crew The Upside Organic-Cotton Après-Ski Sweatshirt in Red
Reiss
Reiss' snow-ready sweatshirt in red exudes cosy chic. Crafted sustainably, its bold hue and relaxed fit perfectly merge mountain-ready warmth with effortless après-ski sophistication.
Après Ski Sweater
We Norwegians
We Norwegians' 'Après Ski' sweater combines Scandinavian minimalism with alpine charm. Made from merino wool, it’s luxuriously soft, breathable, and perfect for post-slope lounging or effortlessly stylish winter outings.
Abigail Cream High Neck Intarsia Ski Jumper
Joules
Joules' 'Abigail' cream high-neck intarsia ski jumper blends retro flair with modern fun. Featuring a sumptuous knit construction and a twee ski jumper motif, it’s the ideal ski statement for style-conscious winter escapades.
Cashmere Ski Jumper
My Sunday Ski
My Sunday Ski's cashmere ski jumper is the epitome of luxe winterwear. Crafted from soft, sustainable cashmere, its timeless design ensures warmth and effortless style for days spent slopeside or everyday chic.
Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more