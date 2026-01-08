Luxe for Less: The high street pieces I'm buying this January that pass for designer

Happy New Year! (How long can we realistically keep saying that for?) Unless you’ve recently escaped the winter blues on a sunshine-soaked break à la Dua Lipa, January can feel like a bit of a slog: sub-zero temperatures, back-to-work (and university) blues, and that general post-festive comedown.

So, what better way to lift the mood than with a new wardrobe addition or two? From Cos’ winter sale to the Zara flats that every influencer is wearing, shops are brimming with winter-ready, trend-led pieces alongside timeless wardrobe icons - so consider this your sign to put those Christmas vouchers (or hard-earned January pay cheque) to good use.

Luxe-for-less shopping is something of a speciality of mine. Every month, I scour the high street to uncover polished, designer-looking pieces - without the designer price tag, to put the pieces you need to purchase on your radar - an affordable fashion fairy godmother, you may say.

My biggest piece of advice right now? Be quick: with generous post-Christmas discounts still in full swing, the best pieces won’t be around for long...

Shawl-collar Fur-effect Jacket Cos Style with: anything and everything, from jeans and ballet flats to stirrup leggings and court heels. A neutral textured coat is the easiest way to look effortlessly chic when out and about from a shopping trip to an evening dinner. The winning accent on this Cos piece? The shawl collar. Decadent, elevated and a neck-warmer. Plus, the asymmetrical fastening is *chef's kiss*. £199.00 £130.00 AT COS

Lace-trimmed Dress H&M Style with: Brown knee-high suede boots in the winter, brown or gold, flats or heels in the summer

This boho-inspired dress looks so expensive. It’s versatile, slightly flirty and so Sienna Miller-coded. The perfect piece to take you from winter to summer. £54.99 £46.75 AT H&M

Brown Satin Polka Dot Lace Hem Midi Skirt New Look Style with: a pair of pointed kitten heels and a cute knit Is this not the chicest skirt you've ever seen? It's giving runway-meets-60s icon, and I'm obsessed. The devil is in the details with this one: the polka dots and the lace trim are seriously sophisticated £29.99 AT NEW LOOK

Faux Fur Ballet Flats Zara Style with: a simple pair of jeans, to make your funky feet stand out from the crowd. Just one Instagram feed refresh will prove that every fashion girly is wearing fluffy shoes right now. Cosy and casual with an elevated feel, these shoes are guaranteed to stop people in their tracks (literally). £27.99 £16.79 AT ZARA

Maxi Shiny Handbag With Straps Mango Style with: a tailored blazer and Bermuda shorts. The fashion girlies have proved that oversized bags carried underneath the arm is the chicest way to accessorise this season. This faux-leather bag from Mango with gold hardware looks so expensive, and will fit everything from your work laptop to weekend away outfit. £79.99 £55.99 AT MANGO

Brown Faux Leather Collared Bomber Jacket River Island Style with: wide-leg brown trousers and a statement textured bag from the same colour palette.

This piece could honestly have come straight from the Chloe runway. I love the luxe, deep brown colourway along with the bubble hem to give a major fashion-forward silhouette.

£49.00 AT RIVER ISLAND

Black/Grey Gingham Midi Kilt Skirt Next Style with: a pair of chunky boots and a white tee for an uber-cool daytime street style vibe Gingham maxi skirts were everywhere during the SS26 fashion shows back in September/October 2025, and the cool-girls have shown they're sticking around as we head into 2026. Taking a classic pattern and giving it a fresh twist, this piece is the epitome of cool. £40.00 AT NEXT

Scarf Detail Blouse Marks & Spencer Style with: Dark wash jeans and pointed boots, layered with an interesting coat - be that textured, colourful or leather-look. Understated, chic and effortlessly versatile. Scarf detailing is so on-trend right now, and this top provides interest and sophistication to any lower-half wear. £36.00 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Mohair-blend Puff-sleeve Jumper & Other Stories Style with: statement trousers or a skirt, and your favourite pair of boots. This delightful knit stands out from the crowd thanks to its subtle gigot-sleeved shoulders. A simple design edition that elevates this from the everyday jumper. £97.00 £47.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

How we chose:

Style: I focused on silhouettes, elevated fabrics and refined details that give each piece a designer feel. I also found trend-led pieces as well as timeless heroes to suit a range of tastes.

Price: Every item was selected for delivering maximum impact for less, with pieces that look far more expensive than their high-street price tag suggests.