Best post-partum dresses for stylish new mums:

Having a baby is hard. Or so, my mother likes to remind me. Your body experiences significant change, swelling and stretching in ways that one wouldn’t think possible. The female body is truly a thing of wonder.

Yet, the trials and tribulations don’t cease after giving birth. In addition to having a brand new little pal to take care of (meaning sleep and showers go out the window) one still has to think about getting dressed in the morning.

Now for most, this looks like grabbing the nearest pair of tracksuit bottoms off the floor. But, once the newborn stage is over, new mums can start to think about hitting the town again for a much-needed night out with the girls.

Baby-sitter booked (i.e. the grandparents), it’s time to select the look that will mark your return to momentary normality.

There are three key points to consider when choosing a post-partum dress. Firstly, comfort. Textures such as soft cotton, wool and knit blends will ensure you feel completely at ease when out and about, and sheathe your body in a soothing layer of softness.

© Imaxtree Voluminous silhouettes are perfect for post-partum wardrobes

Secondly, style. It’s completely normal to feel a bit iffy about your figure after giving birth, after all, your body just created and ejected a whole human. While we always encourage women to embrace their incredible vessels, we know that it’s easier said than done. Therefore, we suggest avoiding unforgiving materials such as low-quality satin and tight-fitting silhouettes. Instead, opt for something a touch more structured. Playful, puffball skirts and voluminous minis are a great alternative, too. This is where the Scandi brands really shine. Think Stine Goya, Ganni and Cecile Bahnsen.

Finally, practicality. We’ve selected each dress depending on the occasion, but if you are breastfeeding, it’s also likely you’ll be armed with a small infant prone to agitation, grumbles and the occasional cough-up. Therefore, this round-up includes an array of unrestricted pieces that are easy to move in and highly versatile.

Best post-partum dresses for stylish new mums:

Ruffled Silk Satin Minidress Chloé Best for: Luxury One for the luxury lovers, this 100 per cent silk frock by boho-chic powerhouse Chloé is perfect for new mums - playful, feminine and highly romantic. £2,315.00 AT MYTHERESA

Seraphine Dress DÔEN Best for: Versatility Crafted from soft cotton, DÔEN's Seraphine Dress is a true wardrobe hero. Featuring a timeless tartan print, the midi number is ideal for a number of occasions, from girls' night out to chic coffee mornings in. £330.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Ivar Dress Staud Best for: Sporty Style We love a rugby shirt silhouette - and Staud's Ivar Dress is a striped statement that's cosy and chic in equal measure. £215.00 AT STAUD

Juno Cotton-Blend Rollneck Mini Dress Kitri Best for: Comfort Stay snug all day long with a helping hand from Kitri. The brand's mottled rollneck jumper dress is set to brighten the dreariest of days with its belted waist and space-dyed cotton-wool blend construction. £94.00 AT KITRI

Balloon-Sleeve Frilled Woven Kaftan Leem Best for: Modesty For those who want to lean into modest dress codes, look to Leem. The brand's beautifully ruffled burgundy dress is ideal for weddings and holidays alike, making for an easy breezy add-to-bag moment. £195.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Aino Dress Cecile Bahnsen Best for: Summer Boasting a rich olive green hue, a voluminous three-tiered gathered skirt cut from sustainable recycled faille and a sleek scooped neckline, Cecile Bahnsen's Aino Dress will see you through the warmer seasons in style. £700.00 AT CECILE BAHNSEN

Francesca Midi Dress Aje Best for: Wedding Guests Ensure wedding season is sorted with Aje's colourful collection of flair-filled pieces. Featuring a floral print, cinched waist and romantic puff sleeves, this striking number is feminine fashion personified. £261.00 AT AJE

Emilia Dress Reformation Best for: Timelessness Don't be fooled by the trend cycle, polka dots are here to stay. Reformation's Emilia Dress is both a luxurious and failsafe pick, compete with long sleeves and a mini silhouette for easy movement and effortless glamour. £248.00 AT REFORMATION

Grey Tailored Flower Detail Midi Dress Self-Portrait Best for: Corporate-Chic If you're heading back to the office, then we'd recommend something structured. Self-Portrait's Grey Tailored Flower Detail Midi Dress is an elegant fusion of in-office modesty and timeless allure, topped off with a retro cinched silhouette to give the figure form. £460.00 AT SELF-PORTRAIT

Funnel Neck Mini Dress Topshop Best for: Everyday Mooch Showcasing an on-trend funnel neck and charming dusty blue hue, Topshop's uber-affordable mini dress boasts a loose silhouette that can be cinched at the waist for a softly sculptured fit. £19.67 AT TOPSHOP

Sabrina Midi Dress Malina Bets for: Halterneck Silhouette Malina's Sabrina Midi Dress comes in an array of colours, so you truly have the pick of the crop. Style yours with barely-there heels and a gold clutch for maximum impact. £246.00 AT MALINA

Floral-Appliqué Minidress Susan Fang Best for: Texture Say it loud and proud with an unmissable Susa Fang piece. This cool-girl frock is a floral, frothy delight for those wanting to expand their brand vocabulary. £339.00 AT MYTHERESA

Luda Gown Alemais Best for: Holiday Alemais is brimming with covetable pieces to discover. Floaty silhouettes and dopamine-inducing prints make for a stellar holiday wardrobe. £720.00 AT ALEMAIS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.