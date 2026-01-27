Best post-partum dresses for stylish new mums

Timeless picks for new parents wanting to reinvigorate their wardrobes

Having a baby is hard. Or so, my mother likes to remind me. Your body experiences significant change, swelling and stretching in ways that one wouldn’t think possible. The female body is truly a thing of wonder. 

Yet, the trials and tribulations don’t cease after giving birth. In addition to having a brand new little pal to take care of (meaning sleep and showers go out the window) one still has to think about getting dressed in the morning. 

Now for most, this looks like grabbing the nearest pair of tracksuit bottoms off the floor. But, once the newborn stage is over, new mums can start to think about hitting the town again for a much-needed night out with the girls. 

Baby-sitter booked (i.e. the grandparents), it’s time to select the look that will mark your return to momentary normality. 

There are three key points to consider when choosing a post-partum dress. Firstly, comfort. Textures such as soft cotton, wool and knit blends will ensure you feel completely at ease when out and about, and sheathe your body in a soothing layer of softness.

Voluminous silhouettes dress and jumper worn on model© Imaxtree
Voluminous silhouettes are perfect for post-partum wardrobes

Secondly, style. It’s completely normal to feel a bit iffy about your figure after giving birth, after all, your body just created and ejected a whole human. While we always encourage women to embrace their incredible vessels, we know that it’s easier said than done. Therefore, we suggest avoiding unforgiving materials such as low-quality satin and tight-fitting silhouettes. Instead, opt for something a touch more structured. Playful, puffball skirts and voluminous minis are a great alternative, too. This is where the Scandi brands really shine. Think Stine Goya, Ganni and Cecile Bahnsen. 

Finally, practicality. We’ve selected each dress depending on the occasion, but if you are breastfeeding, it’s also likely you’ll be armed with a small infant prone to agitation, grumbles and the occasional cough-up. Therefore, this round-up includes an array of unrestricted pieces that are easy to move in and highly versatile.

Best post-partum dresses for stylish new mums:

  • Ruffled Silk Satin Minidress

    Ruffled Silk Satin Minidress

    Chloé

    Best for: Luxury

    One for the luxury lovers, this 100 per cent silk frock by boho-chic powerhouse Chloé is perfect for new mums - playful, feminine and highly romantic. 

  • Seraphine Dress

    Seraphine Dress

    DÔEN

    Best for: Versatility

    Crafted from soft cotton, DÔEN's Seraphine Dress is a true wardrobe hero. Featuring a timeless tartan print, the midi number is ideal for a number of occasions, from girls' night out to chic coffee mornings in.

  • ivar dress

    Ivar Dress

    Staud

    Best for: Sporty Style

    We love a rugby shirt silhouette - and Staud's Ivar Dress is a striped statement that's cosy and chic in equal measure. 

  • Juno Cotton-Blend Rollneck Mini Dress

    Juno Cotton-Blend Rollneck Mini Dress

    Kitri

    Best for: Comfort

    Stay snug all day long with a helping hand from Kitri. The brand's mottled rollneck jumper dress is set to brighten the dreariest of days with its belted waist and space-dyed cotton-wool blend construction. 

  • Balloon-Sleeve Frilled Woven Kaftan

    Balloon-Sleeve Frilled Woven Kaftan

    Leem

    Best for: Modesty

    For those who want to lean into modest dress codes, look to Leem. The brand's beautifully ruffled burgundy dress is ideal for weddings and holidays alike, making for an easy breezy add-to-bag moment.

  • Aino Dress

    Aino Dress

    Cecile Bahnsen

    Best for: Summer

    Boasting a rich olive green hue, a voluminous three-tiered gathered skirt cut from sustainable recycled faille and a sleek scooped neckline, Cecile Bahnsen's Aino Dress will see you through the warmer seasons in style. 

  • Francesca Midi Dress

    Francesca Midi Dress

    Aje

    Best for: Wedding Guests

    Ensure wedding season is sorted with Aje's colourful collection of flair-filled pieces. Featuring a floral print, cinched waist and romantic puff sleeves, this striking number is feminine fashion personified. 

  • Emilia Dress

    Emilia Dress

    Reformation

    Best for: Timelessness

    Don't be fooled by the trend cycle, polka dots are here to stay. Reformation's Emilia Dress is both a luxurious and failsafe pick, compete with long sleeves and a mini silhouette for easy movement and effortless glamour.

  • grey self portrait dress

    Grey Tailored Flower Detail Midi Dress

    Self-Portrait

    Best for: Corporate-Chic

    If you're heading back to the office, then we'd recommend something structured. Self-Portrait's Grey Tailored Flower Detail Midi Dress is an elegant fusion of in-office modesty and timeless allure, topped off with a retro cinched silhouette to give the figure form.

  • Funnel Neck Mini Dress

    Funnel Neck Mini Dress

    Topshop

    Best for: Everyday Mooch

    Showcasing an on-trend funnel neck and charming dusty blue hue, Topshop's uber-affordable mini dress boasts a loose silhouette that can be cinched at the waist for a softly sculptured fit. 

  • Sabrina Midi Dress

    Sabrina Midi Dress

    Malina

    Bets for: Halterneck Silhouette

    Malina's Sabrina Midi Dress comes in an array of colours, so you truly have the pick of the crop. Style yours with barely-there heels and a gold clutch for maximum impact. 

  • Floral-Appliqué Minidress

    Floral-Appliqué Minidress

    Susan Fang

    Best for: Texture

    Say it loud and proud with an unmissable Susa Fang piece. This cool-girl frock is a floral, frothy delight for those wanting to expand their brand vocabulary. 

  • luda gown

    Luda Gown

    Alemais

    Best for: Holiday

    Alemais is brimming with covetable pieces to discover. Floaty silhouettes and dopamine-inducing prints make for a stellar holiday wardrobe. 

