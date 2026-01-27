Best post-partum dresses for stylish new mums:

Having a baby is hard. Or so, my mother likes to remind me. Your body experiences significant change, swelling and stretching in ways that one wouldn’t think possible. The female body is truly a thing of wonder.
Yet, the trials and tribulations don’t cease after giving birth. In addition to having a brand new little pal to take care of (meaning sleep and showers go out the window) one still has to think about getting dressed in the morning.
Now for most, this looks like grabbing the nearest pair of tracksuit bottoms off the floor. But, once the newborn stage is over, new mums can start to think about hitting the town again for a much-needed night out with the girls.
Baby-sitter booked (i.e. the grandparents), it’s time to select the look that will mark your return to momentary normality.
There are three key points to consider when choosing a post-partum dress. Firstly, comfort. Textures such as soft cotton, wool and knit blends will ensure you feel completely at ease when out and about, and sheathe your body in a soothing layer of softness.
Secondly, style. It’s completely normal to feel a bit iffy about your figure after giving birth, after all, your body just created and ejected a whole human. While we always encourage women to embrace their incredible vessels, we know that it’s easier said than done. Therefore, we suggest avoiding unforgiving materials such as low-quality satin and tight-fitting silhouettes. Instead, opt for something a touch more structured. Playful, puffball skirts and voluminous minis are a great alternative, too. This is where the Scandi brands really shine. Think Stine Goya, Ganni and Cecile Bahnsen.
Finally, practicality. We’ve selected each dress depending on the occasion, but if you are breastfeeding, it’s also likely you’ll be armed with a small infant prone to agitation, grumbles and the occasional cough-up. Therefore, this round-up includes an array of unrestricted pieces that are easy to move in and highly versatile.
Best post-partum dresses for stylish new mums:
Ruffled Silk Satin Minidress
Chloé
Best for: Luxury
One for the luxury lovers, this 100 per cent silk frock by boho-chic powerhouse Chloé is perfect for new mums - playful, feminine and highly romantic.
Seraphine Dress
DÔEN
Best for: Versatility
Crafted from soft cotton, DÔEN's Seraphine Dress is a true wardrobe hero. Featuring a timeless tartan print, the midi number is ideal for a number of occasions, from girls' night out to chic coffee mornings in.
Ivar Dress
Staud
Best for: Sporty Style
We love a rugby shirt silhouette - and Staud's Ivar Dress is a striped statement that's cosy and chic in equal measure.
Juno Cotton-Blend Rollneck Mini Dress
Kitri
Best for: Comfort
Stay snug all day long with a helping hand from Kitri. The brand's mottled rollneck jumper dress is set to brighten the dreariest of days with its belted waist and space-dyed cotton-wool blend construction.
Balloon-Sleeve Frilled Woven Kaftan
Leem
Best for: Modesty
For those who want to lean into modest dress codes, look to Leem. The brand's beautifully ruffled burgundy dress is ideal for weddings and holidays alike, making for an easy breezy add-to-bag moment.
Aino Dress
Cecile Bahnsen
Best for: Summer
Boasting a rich olive green hue, a voluminous three-tiered gathered skirt cut from sustainable recycled faille and a sleek scooped neckline, Cecile Bahnsen's Aino Dress will see you through the warmer seasons in style.
Francesca Midi Dress
Aje
Best for: Wedding Guests
Ensure wedding season is sorted with Aje's colourful collection of flair-filled pieces. Featuring a floral print, cinched waist and romantic puff sleeves, this striking number is feminine fashion personified.
Emilia Dress
Reformation
Best for: Timelessness
Don't be fooled by the trend cycle, polka dots are here to stay. Reformation's Emilia Dress is both a luxurious and failsafe pick, compete with long sleeves and a mini silhouette for easy movement and effortless glamour.
Grey Tailored Flower Detail Midi Dress
Self-Portrait
Best for: Corporate-Chic
If you're heading back to the office, then we'd recommend something structured. Self-Portrait's Grey Tailored Flower Detail Midi Dress is an elegant fusion of in-office modesty and timeless allure, topped off with a retro cinched silhouette to give the figure form.
Funnel Neck Mini Dress
Topshop
Best for: Everyday Mooch
Showcasing an on-trend funnel neck and charming dusty blue hue, Topshop's uber-affordable mini dress boasts a loose silhouette that can be cinched at the waist for a softly sculptured fit.
Sabrina Midi Dress
Malina
Bets for: Halterneck Silhouette
Malina's Sabrina Midi Dress comes in an array of colours, so you truly have the pick of the crop. Style yours with barely-there heels and a gold clutch for maximum impact.
Floral-Appliqué Minidress
Susan Fang
Best for: Texture
Say it loud and proud with an unmissable Susa Fang piece. This cool-girl frock is a floral, frothy delight for those wanting to expand their brand vocabulary.
Luda Gown
Alemais
Best for: Holiday
Alemais is brimming with covetable pieces to discover. Floaty silhouettes and dopamine-inducing prints make for a stellar holiday wardrobe.
