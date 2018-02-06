The Body Coach Joe Wicks makes an exciting announcement The fitness entrepreneur shared the news with fans on Instagram

Joe Wicks is expanding his growing empire with the launch of a kitchenware collection. The Body Coach, who has released five books in the past two years, announced the news to his two million Instagram followers on Monday, as well as giving them a glimpse at the range.

"Here it is... A sneak peek at some of my Joe Wicks kitchenware collection. It's hitting shelves in August 2018. I've been working on the designs and range for almost a year and can't wait for you to see it," Joe captioned a series of photos.

Joe Wicks is launching a kitchenware collection

The range includes a selection of saucepans, baking trays, lunchboxes and spatulas, some of which say: "Joe Wicks Prep Like a Boss..." in a nod to Joe's 90 day plan, in which he encourages people to prepare their meals in advance. And his followers were clearly excited about the new products, with one commenting: "OMG I need it!" Another added: "These look incredible. Definitely getting some of these! Love the coloured pans!"

Joe's career has skyrocketed since he released his debut Lean in 15 cookbook in 2016. The 31-year-old has made £12million in the past year, but recently admitted to HELLO! that he'd never planned on being so successful. "I was never that ambitious until I started to see what I was capable of doing," Joe, who has five million social media followers, told HELLO! "I still have to pinch myself that I get paid to do DVDs, books – thinks I never would have dreamed of doing. It just shows that social media can really change people's lives."

Joe showed pieces from the collection on Instagram

Joe also told the magazine that he is building his dream house – which will include a rather unusual feature. "When I wake up, I want to be able to slide down to my living room," he said. "And obviously I am going to have a nice gym and kitchen. It has taken two years to get planning permission but I've always loved the show Grand Designs so my dream was to build a house. It's a year away from being ready."

