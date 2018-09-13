Holly Willoughby shows off her stunning parquet flooring– and fans go wild We love it!

Holly Willoughby has impeccable fashion style and judging by her latest Instagram video, she also has an eye for interior design. Fresh from the launch of her new Marks & Spencer Autumn edit, the star treated fans to a glimpse of her gorgeous home parquet flooring – which proved to be an instant hit with her nearly four million Instagram followers.

The 37-year-old presenter shared the most adorable video of her cat Bluebell walking around her house before following her commands and bowing to her: "Take a bow, take a bow," she can be heard telling her feline friend. The star captioned the post: "He’s a genius... #bluebell".

While some fans complemented her pet cat, most were distracted by her gorgeous parquet flooring. "Might be the most beautiful cat (and floor) I’ve ever seen," one follower said. "Check out the flooring," another fan said whilst tagging a friend.

Holly has previously delighted fans by showing off small glimpses of her home decoration. Last December Holly shared a picture of her living room, which is decorated with a a plush grey sofa and matching ottoman. The photo also showed her Christmas tree in the corner with wrapped presents taking pride of place underneath, while one of her children's pirate ship toys can also be seen on the floor.

Another photo taken at the same time showed the star's kitchen, which features plenty of storage space and room for Holly to prepare food – in this case, Christmas dinner for her family! The cupboards are a matte white, with glass display cupboards to showcase mugs and crockery. Holly's love of Emma Bridgewater is evident – she appears to have the complete colourful polka dot dinnerware set, which ranges from £19.95 for a bowl to £74.95 for the hen on nest that can be seen in the background of the photo.