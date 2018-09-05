Kimberley Walsh's living room features a very regal touch And a gorgeous sofa!

Kimberley Walsh has given fans a glimpse inside her living room – and it features a very regal touch! The mum-of-two has a framed photo of the moment Girls Aloud met the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance in 2012 on display on the windowsill, alongside a number of other family photos.

The 36-year-old has also added statement furniture to add a pop of colour to her otherwise neutral living room, opting for a plush yellow velvet sofa topped with co-ordinating cushions, which is luxurious and seriously covetable.

Kimberley Walsh has a photo of her meeting with the Queen on display

Kimberley has added further colourful touches with a vase of fresh flowers on the windowsill, while classic wooden flooring and cream walls complete the stylish décor. The singer shared the photo as a sweet birthday message to her son Bobby, who turned four on Tuesday, but fans were soon distracted by the special royal photo on display. "Just casually got a photo of you meeting the Queen on your windowsill," one wrote.

STORY: Is this where Cheryl and Kimberley Walsh's children have their playdates?

The Girls Aloud singer has previously shared a look inside her son's nursery, featuring a muted colour scheme and three huge teddy bears on display alongside the bed. "Goldilocks and the three bears… loving his furniture by @teddyonenursery thank you. #Teddyonenursery," Kimberley captioned the photos.

The mum-of-two has previously shared a peek inside her son's nursery

Other photos showed a look inside her son's new wardrobe – filled with clothes from her Kimba Kids range with Next – and a matching chest of drawers. The room had a muted colour scheme with cream wooden furniture, cream carpets and blue-grey walls, and was admired by a number of Kimberley's fans. "How cute is this bed!" one commented on the photos. Another agreed: "Gorgeous furniture!!" A third wrote: "How adorable is that?"

GALLERY: 21 of the most beautiful celebrity living rooms

The room may well be where Kimberley hosts play dates for her two young sons – Bobby, three, and Cole, 18 months - and best friend Cheryl's son Bear, who she recently revealed have struck up a great friendship. Speaking on Loose Women in July, Kimberley said: "Cole's a little obsessed with him [Bear]. I think he thinks he's the older one, even though there's only three months between. He [Bear] was a baby for a while when Cole was already walking, suddenly they're on an even keel, but Cole still thinks he needs to baby him. But it's very cute."

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.