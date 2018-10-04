Fearne Cotton just announced an exciting interiors project We can't wait for this!

After weeks of teasing an exciting new project she has been working on, Fearne Cotton has finally revealed to fans that she has been filming a new BBC Two TV show - called Project Interiors. The Celebrity Juice host made the revelation on Instagram on Thursday, saying filming the show had been "thrilling, inspiring and insanely fun".

Fearne shared a photo of herself alongside the show's judge, Michelle Ogundehin, telling fans: "All summer I've been filming the most wonderful new TV show called Project Interiors for @bbctwo and Netflix with @michelleogundehin who is our head judge on the new format. It's a huge interiors competition for fledging designers, working on different spaces each episode. It's been thrilling, inspiring and insanely fun! Can't wait for you all to watch it soon."

Fearne Cotton has filmed a new interior design TV show

The eight-part series will see ten talented designers tackle various challenges, including redesigning hairdressers to hotel rooms, and competing to win a life-changing contract with a prestigious commercial client. Michelle, a former editor-in-chief of ELLE Decoration magazine, will judge the competition with the help of Mary Portas, Jade Jagger and Matthew Williamson.

Fearne is an obvious candidate for the role, as she has a passion for art and interior design. Her passion is evident in her own home, which she often shares photos of on social media. The 37-year-old lives in a period property in London with her husband Jesse Wood and their two young children, Rex and Honey, and has previously said she's a "very content homebody".

Fearne often shares photos of her own home on Instagram

Although the mum-of-two has been keen to maintain many of the original features in her home, she has given the property a modern and colourful update with quirky wall art and bold touches. In September, Fearne became the envy of fans when she showcased her recently redecorated home office, which she had painted in an on-trend millennial pink hue and decorated with a photo of herself meeting the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

