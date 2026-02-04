Jacob Elordi's Australian rainforest home where he retreats from public life

Rumours were swirling about potential romance between Jacob Elordi and co-star Margot Robbie after fans witnessed their intense bond during the Wuthering Heights press tour, despite Margot being happily married. However, it seems the actor could be back with his on-off girlfriend, Olivia Jade Giannulli after their split in October 2025.

The Kissing Booth actor may be touring all over to promote his latest work, but home for him is an impressive 5.7-acre estate in Byron Bay that's like a holiday resort. The four-bedrooms home also has a guest cottage, boasting three bedrooms, making it seven bedrooms in total.

The show-stopping eco property is fitted with rainwater tanks and solar panels, but the most impressive thing has to be the multiple verandas that look out over the incredible rainforest.

The Brisbane native was spotted barefoot in Byron Bay in 2024. When TikTok fans shared snaps of the star, he was commended for slotting into the laid-back lifestyle the area is well known for – where shoes are optional!





This multi-million-dollar estate is a long way from Jacob's life as an aspiring actor, when he was sleeping in his car in between auditions.

Jacob also has a Los Angeles pad, which he uses when he's working in the US. With views of the Hollywood sign, this kind of property wouldn't come cheap.

Famous neighbours

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, also live close to Jacob's Australian estate, in a $50 million mansion that's nicknamed 'fortress Hemsworth'. The six-bedroom home boasts a gym, a spa and an infinity pool, making it the ultimate wellness retreat.

The star has opened up about his choice to relocate from Hollywood to Byron. He told GQ: "You're a little bit too much in the eye of the storm when you’re living in Hollywood. Living in Australia, it's also easier to detach myself from work, and you get a bit more leeway to let a few emails and phone calls slide on by."

In an interview with Modern Luxury he said: "LA is a tough place to get around with kids," Chris added. "There's not a whole lot of foot traffic. It was all about loading up the car and car seats. Here, we just walk out the door and head to the beach down the street. It's a much more simple life."

Other celebrities with places in Byron include Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Matt Damon. And what a beautiful place to call home!